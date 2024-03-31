To,

The Members,

Rishi Laser Limited

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 32nd Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

2022-23 Sr. Particulars No. 2023-24 Standalone Consolidated I. Total Income 14,102.48 13,587.16 13,596.27 II. Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, Tax & Exceptional Items (EBIDT) 1,275.02 1,056.55 1,061.43 III. Profit/(Loss) before Tax 796.71 459.48 463.02 IV. Provision for Tax (75.79) (31.30) (31.23) V. Profit/(Loss) after Tax 872.50 490.78 494.25 VI. Total comprehensive income for the period 925.15 463.36 466.83

DIVIDEND

To strengthen the cash flow of the Company, no dividend was considered and recommended for the financial year under review.

RESERVES AND SURPLUS

As on March 31, 2024, the reserves and surplus has increased to Rs. 4473.02 lakhs as compared to Rs. 3547.87 lakhs during the last year.

COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR

We are thrilled to report that our company has achieved an outstanding milestone, with our profit doubling compared to last year. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collective efforts of our entire team.

Our revenue has increased significantly, driven by increased demand for our products and successful expansion into new markets. The total revenue earned for the year ended 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 14,102.48 lakhs as compared to Rs. 13,587.16 lakhs in the previous year on standalone basis. Operations during the year have resulted in Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, Tax & Exceptional Items (EBIDT) of Rs. 1,275.02 lakhs compared to Rs. 1,056.55 lakhs in the previous year. Profit after tax during the year was at Rs. 872.50 Lakhs as compared to the profit of Rs. 490.78 lakhs incurred in the previous year on standalone basis which depicts double the profit compared to last year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between March 31, 2024 and the date of this Report, other than those disclosed in this Report. There has been no change in the nature of business of your Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

There have been no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURES / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company has no subsidiary or joint venture or associate company.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Financial Statements of your Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 are prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") and in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Internal Auditor appointed by the Company, conducts an Internal Audit and monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Internal Audit Findings and recommendations, areas for improvement are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Based on the report of internal auditor; management undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls.

AUDIT OBSERVATIONS AND EXPLANATION OR COMMENT BY THE BOARD

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made either by the Auditors in his Reports or by the Practicing Company Secretary in their respective Reports. The observations made by the Auditors read with the relevant notes on accounts are self-explanatory.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

DEPOSITS

During the year under report, the Company has not accepted deposits from public under Chapter V of the Act.

AUDITORS

(a) STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

At the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8th September, 2023, M/s. Shah Mehta and Bakshi, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (FRN: 103824W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 financial years commencing from the Financial Year 2023-24 to hold office till the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

M/s. Shah Mehta and Bakshi, Chartered Accountants have confirmed that they are eligible and are in compliance with the provisions specified under Section 141(3)(g) of the Act and they are not disqualified to act as Statutory Auditors in terms of the provisions of Sections 139 and 141 of the Act and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

The Report of the Statutory Auditor forming part of the Annual Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. The observations made in the Auditors Report are selfexplanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

(b) SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Sudhanwa S. Kalamkar & Associates, Practising Company Secretary to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. As required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as Annexure A to this Report. The Secretarial Auditors Report is self-explanatory and does not contain any qualifications or adverse remarks which require any clarification or explanation.

(c) COST AUDITORS

In terms of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, it is hereby confirmed that the cost accounts and records are made and maintained by the Company as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th May, 2024 has appointed M/s P K. Chatterjee & Associates, Cost Accountants (FRN. 101833), as the Cost Auditors for conducting the Cost Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25. As required under the Act, the remuneration payable to the cost auditor is required to be placed before the members in a general meeting for their ratification.

The Cost Audit report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; after being taken on record by the Board shall be filed with MCA within the stipulated time.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 919.26 Lakhs. There was no change in the Share Capital of the Company during the financial year under report.

As on 31st March, 2024, following three directors are holding shares of the Company:

Mr. Harshad Patel

Mr. Dinesh Mehta

Mr. Mahesh Solanki

THE ANNUAL RETURN

As per the provisions of section 92(3) read with section 134(3)(a) of the Act, Annual Return for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024, in prescribed Form No. MGT- 7 is available on the website of the Company at http:// www.rishilaser.com/userfiles/auaterpdf/1722584880.pdf.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

The Company has implemented energy conservation measures at all plants and offices. The Company is also increasing the awareness within the organization for energy saving.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

The Company is not carrying out any R&D Operations but is assisting its customers in prototyping and developing import substitute items.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTION AND INNOVATION

The Company has not imported any Technology.

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The earning in foreign exchange amounts to Rs.930.37 Lakhs. The expenditure in foreign currency on account of components, spare parts and capital goods amounts to Rs.4.33 Lakhs.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Details of Board of Directors

As on the date of Balance sheet; the Board of Directors of the Company consisted of Four Directors. As the Chairman of the Board is in Executive capacity pursuant to requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, its Board comprises of 50% of the Independent Directors.

Out of the Four Directors, One Director is categorized as a Promoter - Director, two are Independent Directors appointed pursuant to provisions of section 149 of the Companies Act 2013 and One Director is categorized as Non- Executive Non- Independent Director. As on the date of Balance sheet; there is no Nominee Director on the Board of the Company.

No Director of the Company is either member of more than ten committees and/ or Chairman of more than five committees across all Companies in which he is Director and necessary disclosures to this effect has been received by the Company from all the Directors.

Change in Directors:

There was no change in directorship during the financial year under review.

Details of the meetings of the Board of Directors

The Board met six (6) times during the year. Board Meetings were held on 26th May, 2023, 26th July, 2023, 1st August, 2023, 14th November, 2023, 31st January, 2024 and 19th March, 2023. The time gap between any two meetings was not more than 120 days.

The details of Directors and their attendance record at Board Meetings held during the year, at last Annual General Meeting and number of other directorships and chairmanships/memberships of committees is given below:

Name Category Other Directorships in Public Cos. Committee Membership/ Chairmanship #(incl. RLL) Attendance At Board Meetings Attendance At Board Meetings Shareholding of Non-Executive Directors (as on 31.03.2024) Mr. Harshad Patel DIN 00164228 Promoter/ Executive Nil 2 6 Yes - Mr. Dinesh Mehta DIN 00509447 Non-Promoter/ Independent Nil 2 6 Yes 19500 Ms. Sheela Ayyar DIN 06656579 Non-Promoter/ Independent 1 6 6 Yes - Mr. Mahesh Solanki DIN 09213491 Non-Promoter/ Non-Independent Nil Nil 6 Yes 400

# While considering the memberships/chairmanships only Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee are considered.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Formal Annual Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out evaluation of its own performance on the annual basis the Directors individually, as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and other Committees. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department.

Code of Conduct

The Board has laid down a Code of Conduct for all Board members and senior management personnel of the Company, which has been posted on the website of the Company www.rishilaser.com

All Board members and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the code for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. Declaration to this effect signed by the Managing Director of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 has been included in this report.

Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors

Every Independent Director is issued a Letter of Appointment setting out terms and conditions, duties and responsibilities of Director. They are also updated with the developments in the business of the Company at each Board Meeting. Independent Directors can meet and discuss with senior management of the Company and get access to any information relating to the Company. During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company Conducted a Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors which was attended by all the Independent Directors of the Company.

As on 31st March, 2024, Mr. Harshad Patel - Managing Director, Mr. Ganesh Agrawal - Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Vandana Patel - Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, are the Key Managerial Personnels of your Company.

There were no changes in the Key Managerial Personnels (KMP) of the Company.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has constituted Committees of the Directors, as mandated by Law, Regulations to deal with specific areas and activities which require an independent expert review of subject matter. The Board Committees are formed with approval of the Board and function according to Terms of Reference and statutory provisions mandating such constitution. These Committees play an important role in the overall management of day-to-day affairs and governance of the Company.

The Board currently has the following Committees:

1. Audit Committee

The Company has a Competent Audit Committee comprising of three Directors out of which two-third are independent directors. Mrs. Sheela Ayyar is the Chairperson of the Audit Committee has expertise in the field of finance and accounts. The other members of the Committee are Mr. Harshad Patel and Mr. Dinesh Mehta.

The main functions of the Audit Committee were:

a. Reviewing Financial Statements before submission to the Board.

b. Reviewing internal control system and recommending improvement.

c. Recommending appointment of Statutory Auditors and fixing Audit fees.

d. Discussing with statutory Auditors the scope of Audit, conducting post audit discussions to ascertain area of concern.

While reviewing the financial statements the committee focused on:

1. changes in accounting policies and reasons thereon.

2. compliance with accounting standards.

3. compliance with listing and other regulations.

4. related party transactions.

The Meetings were attended by all the Members of the Committee.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the committee met on 26th May, 2023, 1st August, 2023, 14th November, 2023 and 31st January, 2024.

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination & Remuneration committee consists of three non-executive Directors, Mrs. Sheela Ayyar, Mr. Mahesh Solanki and Mr. Dinesh Mehta.

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The same is posted on the website www.rishilaser.com. Nomination & Remuneration Committee approves the remuneration payable to the Managing Director and senior executives.

The salient features of the said policy are as under:

POLICY FOR APPOINTMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR, KMP AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

1. Appointment Criteria and Qualification

a) The Committee shall identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director, KMP or at Senior Management level and recommend to the Board his / her appointment.

b) A person should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he / she is considered for appointment. The Committee has discretion to decide whether qualification, expertise and experience possessed by a person is sufficient / satisfactory for the concerned position.

c) The Company shall not appoint or continue the employment of any person as Whole-time Director who has attained the age of seventy years. Provided that the term of the person holding this position may be extended beyond the age of seventy years with the approval of shareholders by passing a special resolution based on the explanatory statement annexed to the notice for such motion indicating the justification for extension of appointment beyond seventy years.

2. Term / Tenure

a) Managing Director/Whole-time Director: The Company shall appoint or re-appoint any person as its Executive Chairman, Managing Director or Executive Director for a term not exceeding five years at a time. No re-appointment shall be made earlier than one year before the expiry of term.

b) Independent Director: An Independent Director shall hold office for a term up to five years on the Board of the Company and will be eligible for re-appointment on passing of a special resolution by the Company and disclosure of such appointment in the Boards report. No Independent Director shall hold office for more than two consecutive terms of upto maximum of 5 years each, but such Independent Director shall be eligible for appointment after expiry of three years of ceasing to become an Independent Director. Provided that an Independent Director shall not, during the said period of three years, be appointed in or be associated with the Company in any other capacity, either directly or indirectly. At the time of appointment of Independent Director it should be ensured that number of Boards on which such Independent Director serves is restricted to seven listed companies as an Independent Director and three listed companies as an Independent Director in case such person is serving as a Whole-time Director of a listed company or such other number as may be prescribed under the Act.

3. Evaluation

The Committee shall carry out evaluation of performance of every Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel at regular interval (yearly).

4. Removal

Due to reasons for any disqualification mentioned in the Act or under any other applicable Act, rules and regulations there under, the Committee recommends, to the Board with reasons recorded in writing, removal of a Director, KMP or Senior Management Personnel subject to the provisions and compliance of the said Act, rules and regulations.

5. Retirement

The Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel shall retire as per the applicable provisions of the Act and the prevailing policy of the Company. The Board will have the discretion to retain the Director, KMP, Senior Management Personnel in the same position/remuneration or otherwise even after attaining the retirement age, for the benefit of the Company.

POLICY FOR REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS/ KMP/SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL:

1. Remuneration to Whole-time/Executive/Managing Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel: The Remuneration/ Compensation/ Commission etc. to be paid to Director / Managing Director etc. is governed by the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under or any other enactment for the time being in force. Appointment of Mr. Harshad Patel, as the managing director has already been approved by members vide the special resolution passed in 31st Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 8th September, 2023.

2. Remuneration to Non-Executive / Independent Director: The Non-Executive Independent Director may receive remuneration / compensation / commission as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. The amount of sitting fees shall be subject to ceiling/ limits as provided under Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under or any other enactment for the time being in force.

The terms of reference to the Committee broadly are as under:

The Board has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which ensure effective Compliance of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The main functions of the Committee are as follows:

• Reviewing the overall compensation policy, service agreements and other employment conditions of Managing/Whole-time Director(s) and Senior Management (one level below the Board):

• to help in determining the appropriate size, diversity and composition of the Board;

• to recommend to the Board appointment/ reappointment and removal of Directors;

• to frame criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors;

• to recommend to the Board remuneration payable to the Directors (while fixing the remuneration to Executive Directors the restrictions contained in the Companies Act, 2013 is to be considered);

• to create an evaluation framework for Independent Directors and the Board;

• to provide necessary reports to the Chairman after the evaluation process is completed by the Directors;

• to assist in developing a succession plan for the Board;

• to assist the Board in fulfilling responsibilities entrusted from time-to-time;

• delegation of any of its powers to any Member of the Committee or the Compliance Officer.

Details of remuneration package of the Managing Director: (As prescribed by Schedule V of the Companies Act 2013)

Period : Three years from 01-04-2023 Salary : Rs. 5,00,000/ HRA : Rs. 2,50,000/- Others : Rs. 1,50,000/-

Besides the above the Managing Director is entitled to perquisites such as PF, Gratuity and LTA.

Actual remuneration received by the Managing Director for the year 2023-24:

Mr. Harshad Patel - Rs. 108.22 lakhs

Non - Executive Directors are paid Rs. 2500/- per Board Meeting attended and Rs. 2500/- per Audit Committee Meeting attended.

During the year, One Nomination & Remuneration Committee Meeting was held on 26th May, 2023.

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Committee consists of three Directors, Mr. Harshad Patel, Mrs. Sheela Ayyar and Mr. Dinesh Mehta. Mrs. Sheela Ayyar is the Chairperson of the Committee. During the year, One Stakeholders Relationship Meeting was held on 26th May, 2023.

The Committee has been constituted to look into Redressal of Shareholders Complaints and correspondence with SEBI and the Stock Exchange. The Committee also takes on record the requests received for transfer, transmission, dematerialization, rematerialzation, issue of duplicate share certificates etc. requests received from shareholders and hold its Meetings at such duration as may be required. There are no complaints pending with the Company.

4. Compensation Committee:

The Company has a Compensation Committee of Directors comprising of three Directors viz. Mr. Harshad Patel, Mrs. Sheela Ayyar and Mr. Dinesh Mehta for implementation of Employee Stock Option Scheme-2006.

5. Finance Committee:

The Company has a Finance Committee comprising of three Directors viz. Mr. Harshad Patel, Mrs. Sheela Ayyar and Mr. Dinesh Mehta. for looking after the matters pertaining to expansion and finance of the Company.

During the year, one Finance Committee Meeting was held i.e. 26th May, 2023.

Independent Directors Meeting

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on 31st January, 2024 inter alia, to discuss the evaluation of the performance of all non - independent directors and the Board of directors as whole. It also evaluates the timelines of flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to perform its duties effectively.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has formed a statement indicating development and implementation of a risk management policy for the Company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company.

VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The Company formulated Whistle Blower Policy as per the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to raise any complaint, query and to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has constituted Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) for all locations to the extent applicable pursuant to the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has taken adequate care and caution in line with the requirements of the Act. During the year 2023-24, the Company has not received any sexual harassment complaint.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business.

Pursuant to Section 134 read with rule of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, there are no transactions to be reported under Section 188(1) of the Companies act, 2013. The related party policy as approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company.

The disclosure in Form AOC-2 as per the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under is not required since there are no material contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company as per the Policy of Materiality framed forming part of Related Party Transaction policy of the Company.

Related Party Transactions as required under Accounting Standards are reported under the notes to the financial statements.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

During the year, there was no employee in receipt of remuneration prescribed in the Rule 5 (2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the Rules"), there is no amount due which is required to transfer to IEPF.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the financial year, your Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLAN- 2006

The information in respect of the Employee Stock Option Plan- 2006 of the Company is not required as the Company has not made any changes in the scheme to make it in line with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and hence no further allotments are made under ESOP

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY (CSR)

The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable to the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. As the amount mandated to be spent pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act is less than Rs. 50 Lakhs, No separate Committee of the Board has been constituted.

STATEMENT OF SALIENT FEATURES OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Statement on salient features of Financial Statement in Form AOC-3 is not required since Entire Annual Report is being sent to all the Shareholders in the manner specified by the regulations.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) and sub-section (5) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that-

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis on the operations of the Company is provided in a separate section and forms a part of the Annual Report.

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015, the Company is not required to comply with the provisions of Chapter IV of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has submitted to the Stock Exchange in May 2023, a Certificate obtained from its Statutory Auditors certifying that its net worth and paid up capital as on March 31, 2023 is below the threshold as provided in Reg 15 (2) (a) and thus fulfilling the criteria for such exemption. Thus, the Corporate Governance Report is not enclosed with the Annual Report.

The Company has complied with the mandatory corporate governance requirements as applicable under other statutes and laws and certain requirements have been voluntarily adopted as a good corporate governance practice.

The inclusion of separate section of Corporate Governance in the Annual Report is not mandatorily required for the financial year under review. However, certain details are provided elsewhere in the report for the information of stakeholders.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE

As referred in the earlier section of Corporate Governance Report, since the Company has availed an exemption under Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is not required to attach the Compliance certificate on Corporate Governance.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere gratitude to our dedicated employees, whose hard work and commitment have been instrumental in achieving our goals, our customers, for their continued trust and support, our suppliers and partners, for their collaboration and cooperation, our auditors and legal advisors, for their professional services and guidance and the government and regulatory authorities, for their support and assistance.

We appreciate the support and guidance provided by our stakeholders, and look forward to continuing our successful journey together.