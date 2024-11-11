iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rishi Laser Ltd Board Meeting

127.95
(-0.35%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:59:00 PM

Rishi Laser CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
RISHI LASER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UFR 30.09.2024 and any other business enclosed outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
RISHI LASER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday i.e. 25th September 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at 612 Veena Killedar Industrial Estate 10-14 Pais Street Byculla (West) Mumbai MH 400011 IN inter alia to consider the proposal for raising of fund by way of equity shares or other securities through preferential issue on private placement basis or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Enclosed outcome of BM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Revised outcome submitting as inadvertently % of post preferential issue was calculated on existing no of shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
RISHI LASER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UFR 30.06.2024 and any other business Enclosed outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Enclosed update on BM dated 10th Aug 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting27 May 202414 May 2024
RISHI LASER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business of the Company Approval of Audited Financial Results and other business matters enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
RISHI LASER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Enclosed the BM outcome along with LRR Enclosed the UFR 31.12.23 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Rishi Laser: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rishi Laser Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.