Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

RISHI LASER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UFR 30.09.2024 and any other business enclosed outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

RISHI LASER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday i.e. 25th September 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at 612 Veena Killedar Industrial Estate 10-14 Pais Street Byculla (West) Mumbai MH 400011 IN inter alia to consider the proposal for raising of fund by way of equity shares or other securities through preferential issue on private placement basis or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Enclosed outcome of BM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Revised outcome submitting as inadvertently % of post preferential issue was calculated on existing no of shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

RISHI LASER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UFR 30.06.2024 and any other business Enclosed outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Enclosed update on BM dated 10th Aug 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Appointment of Independent Director

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024

RISHI LASER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business of the Company Approval of Audited Financial Results and other business matters enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024