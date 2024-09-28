|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 25th October, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Indian Merchants Chamber, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020 Enclosed notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Enclosed proceedings of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
