TO THE MEMBERS OF RISHI TECHTEX LIMITED Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Rishi Techtex Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibility under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters and were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon. We do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No. Key Matters How our Audit Addressed these Matters 1. Uncertain Indirect unsettled and disputed tax provision (as described in note 34 of the financialstatements) We have obtained all the details of litigation upto 31st March, 2024. There is no change in the status of the case. The Company has ongoing litigation with Enforcement Directorate. This dispute is pending with Appellate authorities. The management has assessed the future outcome of this ongoing proceeding and exposure which directly affects the valuation of indirect tax liability provision in the financial statement. We performed test controls of management process of assessment and estimates with regard to uncertain indirect tax position. We inspected written communication between the Company and indirect tax authorities and involved indirect tax specialist to assess the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the indirect tax provision and the possible outcome of the dispute. As the future outcome of this matter and the accounting effect thereof, is based on assessment of complex matter which may take time to finally resolve, the valuation of indirect tax provision related to uncertain indirect tax position has been considered as key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statement. We also considered the effect of the new information in the financial year 2023-24 to evaluate if there is any change in the managements position on these uncertainties. We tested the adequacy of disclosure relating to uncertain indirect tax position for the year in the standalone financial statement.

2 Accounting for Expected Credit Loss on trade receivables We have performed audit procedures that included management discussions on companys understanding in relation to the adoption of the standard and installing a process of its implementation. • Management has considered estimates in computing the expected credit losses after considering credit history of customers and current market realities. • We reviewed the past data, customer history and assumptions arising therefrom in deciding and computing loss rate for different ageing buckets identified by the management. We also reviewed the application of any specific provision for customers which was necessary in the given circumstances. With respect to forward looking assumption considered by the Company, held discussions with the management and corroborated the assumption using both internal and externally available information on attest basis.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

6. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. 7. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

8. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

9. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

10. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

11. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act ("the Order"), we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

12. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation with Enforcement Directorate and subsequent development in its standalone financial statement Note No. 39. This amount has been shown as contingent liabilities in Accounts.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report on standalone financial statements of even date)

We report that –i. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its Intangible Assets.

b. As explained to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with planned programme of Verification of Property, Plant & Equipments, once in three years, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, for the title deed of Immovable properties comprising of land taken on lease & building constructed thereon disclosed as Property, Plant & Equipment in the financial statement, we state that the lease agreement in respect of said immovable properties are executed in the name of the company and the Cost of Construction of the Building were incurred by the Company and are accounted in its Books of Accounts.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or its Intangible Assets. e. There are no proceedings been initiated, or are pending, against the Company for holding any Benami Property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of its Inventories: a. The Inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. It has been stated to us that no material discrepancies, to the extent of 10% or more, were noticed on such physical verification done by the Management.

b. The Company sanctioned Working Capital Limits from any Banks or Financial Institutions, which were secured against the Book Debt, or Inventories of the Company. Hence, the Company has submitted Monthly Returns to bank refer point no 30(I) for details related to this clause. iii. The Company has neither granted any Loans (Secured or Unsecured) to, nor have made investments in, Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other Parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, Clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year. vi. According to information and explanation given us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the activities carried out by the Company. vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Profession Tax, Cess etc or any other material Statutory Dues applicable to it and there is no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of the applicable Act Nature of Dues Forum where the dispute is pending Year Amount involved Amount paid Amount unpaid Income Tax Act,1961 Demand on account unexplained credit of CIT (Appeals) AY 2014-15 35,71,290 7,14,500 28,56,790

b. According to the information and explanations given to me, there are no dues as referred to in sub-clause (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the authorities. viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not Surrendered or Disclosed any Transaction, previously Unrecorded in the Books of Account, in the tax assessments (held during the year) under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as its Income. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of Loans or Other Borrowing or in the Payment of Interest thereon to any Lender

(b) The Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution or Government or any Government Authority.

(c) The Term Loans were Applied for the Purpose for which the Loans were Obtained.

(d) On an overall Examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, no Funds raised on Short-Term basis have been used for Long-Term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associates or Joint Venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associates or Joint Venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) According to the Information and Explanations given to us, the Company has not made any Preferential Allotment or Private Placement of Shares or Fully or Partially or Optionally Convertible debentures during the year under report and hence paragraph 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based on the Audit Procedures performed for the Purpose of Reporting the True and Fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the Information and Explanations given to us, No fraud by the Company or No material fraud on the Company has been Noticed or Reported during the year.

(b) According to the Information and Explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have made enquiries for the details of Whistle Blower complaints, if any, received by the Company during the year, while determining our nature, timing and extent of Audit Procedures. We have found that there were no Whistle Blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. In our Opinion and according to the Information and Explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xii)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. The Company does not have any Independent Internal Audit System employed by it, during the year covered under this Report. Therefore, we are unable to Report on paragraph 3(xiv)(a) & (b) of the Order for the period covered under this Report.

We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Further, the company does not have any Investments in Subsidiary Company or any Associate Company. Hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable. Therefore, reporting on paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the Regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company is not having any Investments in Subsidiary or Associate. Also, the Company is neither a Subsidiary Company or an Associate Company to any other Company or Entity. Hence, the Company is not Part of any Group for the Purpose of Core Investment Company as defined in the Regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred any Cash Loss in the Current Year and in the Immediately Preceding Financial Year. xviii. There has been Resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year due to statutory rotation requirement of Auditors.

xix. On the basis of the Financial Ratios disclosed in Note No. 30(G) to the Financial Statements, Ageing and Expected dates of Realization of Financial Assets and payment of Financial Liabilities, Other Information accompanying the Financial Statements, our Knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our Examination of the Evidence supporting the Assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any Material Uncertainty exists as on the Date of the Audit Report that Company is not capable of meeting its Liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due, within a Period of One Year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an Assurance as to the Future Viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the Facts up to the Date of the Audit Report and we neither give any Guarantee nor any Assurance that all Liabilities falling due within a Period of One year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company does not fall within the Class of Companies to which the Provisions of Section 135 of Act is Applicable, during the Financial Year to which this Report is being issued. Therefore, reporting on paragraph 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) report of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report on standalone financial statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rishi Techtex Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respect.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For HRK & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 146985W

CA Ankit Raythatha Partner Membership No.187750 UDIN:24187750BJZZBD5496