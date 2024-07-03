SectorPackaging
Open₹61.25
Prev. Close₹58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹61.25
Day's Low₹55.66
52 Week's High₹72.5
52 Week's Low₹34.32
Book Value₹44.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.12
P/E27.36
EPS2.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.39
7.39
7.39
7.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.45
23.11
21.99
20.68
Net Worth
31.84
30.5
29.38
28.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
81.06
76.22
66.57
59.28
yoy growth (%)
6.35
14.49
12.29
-3.9
Raw materials
-57.48
-52.59
-46.76
-42.68
As % of sales
70.9
69
70.23
72
Employee costs
-9.04
-7.89
-5.71
-4.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.6
2.21
3.15
2.89
Depreciation
-1.99
-1.79
-1.54
-1.47
Tax paid
-0.18
-1.21
-0.62
-0.44
Working capital
4.09
5.7
4.05
1.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.35
14.49
12.29
-3.9
Op profit growth
-18.27
-3.36
16.46
15.7
EBIT growth
-33.36
-5.35
20.55
28.22
Net profit growth
-57.97
-60.59
3.23
39.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Abhishek Patel
Non Executive Director
Aakanksha Patel
Independent Director
Sheela Ayyar
Independent Director
Kunal Rastogi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gauri Gangal
Independent Director
Pranab Chatterjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rishi Techtex Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1984, Rishi Techtex Limited (Formerly known Rishi Packers Limited) was promoted by B G N Patel. The Company changed its name from Rishi Packers Limited to Rishi Techtex Limited effective on March 3, 2011. The Company is one of Indias leading science-driven technical textile companies. It is is engaged in manufacturing and exports of HDPE/PP Woven Sacks and Shade Nets. It has two manufacturing plants, one at Union Territory of Daman and the other at Union Territory of Dadra.To part-finance its expansion programme, the company made a rights issue (1:2) in Jun.94 at a premium of Rs 20. Its product is consumed by manufacturers of cement and cement paints, rubber compounds, milk powder, solid and granulated chemicals, thermosetting resins, petrochemicals, synthetic rubber, etc. In 1995-96, the company proposed to increase the present capacity of multiwall bags by 16 mln pa which is to commence operations from Jun.97 and is also proposing to set up a project for production of Raschel bags, for which L/C for the import of machinery has been opened. This is an EOU unit. Cost of the above projects is expected to be Rs 11 crores which will be financed by borrowings, internal accruals and by issue of shares.During 1997-98, the company implemented the new project for the manufacture of Raschel bags and modernised its Woven sacks operations by replacing two Tape Lines and 30 Looms.During 1998-99, the Company commenced a new woven sacks project at Dadra in the Union Territo
Read More
The Rishi Techtex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishi Techtex Ltd is ₹42.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rishi Techtex Ltd is 27.36 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishi Techtex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishi Techtex Ltd is ₹34.32 and ₹72.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rishi Techtex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.64%, 3 Years at 30.41%, 1 Year at 48.68%, 6 Month at 5.42%, 3 Month at -3.12% and 1 Month at -6.12%.
