Rishi Techtex Ltd Share Price

56.99
(-1.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:13:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.25
  • Day's High61.25
  • 52 Wk High72.5
  • Prev. Close58
  • Day's Low55.66
  • 52 Wk Low 34.32
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E27.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.32
  • EPS2.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rishi Techtex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

61.25

Prev. Close

58

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

61.25

Day's Low

55.66

52 Week's High

72.5

52 Week's Low

34.32

Book Value

44.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.12

P/E

27.36

EPS

2.12

Divi. Yield

0

Rishi Techtex Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rishi Techtex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rishi Techtex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.20%

Foreign: 2.20%

Indian: 32.23%

Non-Promoter- 65.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rishi Techtex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.39

7.39

7.39

7.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.45

23.11

21.99

20.68

Net Worth

31.84

30.5

29.38

28.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

81.06

76.22

66.57

59.28

yoy growth (%)

6.35

14.49

12.29

-3.9

Raw materials

-57.48

-52.59

-46.76

-42.68

As % of sales

70.9

69

70.23

72

Employee costs

-9.04

-7.89

-5.71

-4.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.6

2.21

3.15

2.89

Depreciation

-1.99

-1.79

-1.54

-1.47

Tax paid

-0.18

-1.21

-0.62

-0.44

Working capital

4.09

5.7

4.05

1.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.35

14.49

12.29

-3.9

Op profit growth

-18.27

-3.36

16.46

15.7

EBIT growth

-33.36

-5.35

20.55

28.22

Net profit growth

-57.97

-60.59

3.23

39.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rishi Techtex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rishi Techtex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Abhishek Patel

Non Executive Director

Aakanksha Patel

Independent Director

Sheela Ayyar

Independent Director

Kunal Rastogi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gauri Gangal

Independent Director

Pranab Chatterjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rishi Techtex Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Rishi Techtex Limited (Formerly known Rishi Packers Limited) was promoted by B G N Patel. The Company changed its name from Rishi Packers Limited to Rishi Techtex Limited effective on March 3, 2011. The Company is one of Indias leading science-driven technical textile companies. It is is engaged in manufacturing and exports of HDPE/PP Woven Sacks and Shade Nets. It has two manufacturing plants, one at Union Territory of Daman and the other at Union Territory of Dadra.To part-finance its expansion programme, the company made a rights issue (1:2) in Jun.94 at a premium of Rs 20. Its product is consumed by manufacturers of cement and cement paints, rubber compounds, milk powder, solid and granulated chemicals, thermosetting resins, petrochemicals, synthetic rubber, etc. In 1995-96, the company proposed to increase the present capacity of multiwall bags by 16 mln pa which is to commence operations from Jun.97 and is also proposing to set up a project for production of Raschel bags, for which L/C for the import of machinery has been opened. This is an EOU unit. Cost of the above projects is expected to be Rs 11 crores which will be financed by borrowings, internal accruals and by issue of shares.During 1997-98, the company implemented the new project for the manufacture of Raschel bags and modernised its Woven sacks operations by replacing two Tape Lines and 30 Looms.During 1998-99, the Company commenced a new woven sacks project at Dadra in the Union Territo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rishi Techtex Ltd share price today?

The Rishi Techtex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rishi Techtex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishi Techtex Ltd is ₹42.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rishi Techtex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rishi Techtex Ltd is 27.36 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rishi Techtex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishi Techtex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishi Techtex Ltd is ₹34.32 and ₹72.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rishi Techtex Ltd?

Rishi Techtex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.64%, 3 Years at 30.41%, 1 Year at 48.68%, 6 Month at 5.42%, 3 Month at -3.12% and 1 Month at -6.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rishi Techtex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rishi Techtex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rishi Techtex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

