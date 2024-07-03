Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Rishi Techtex Limited (Formerly known Rishi Packers Limited) was promoted by B G N Patel. The Company changed its name from Rishi Packers Limited to Rishi Techtex Limited effective on March 3, 2011. The Company is one of Indias leading science-driven technical textile companies. It is is engaged in manufacturing and exports of HDPE/PP Woven Sacks and Shade Nets. It has two manufacturing plants, one at Union Territory of Daman and the other at Union Territory of Dadra.To part-finance its expansion programme, the company made a rights issue (1:2) in Jun.94 at a premium of Rs 20. Its product is consumed by manufacturers of cement and cement paints, rubber compounds, milk powder, solid and granulated chemicals, thermosetting resins, petrochemicals, synthetic rubber, etc. In 1995-96, the company proposed to increase the present capacity of multiwall bags by 16 mln pa which is to commence operations from Jun.97 and is also proposing to set up a project for production of Raschel bags, for which L/C for the import of machinery has been opened. This is an EOU unit. Cost of the above projects is expected to be Rs 11 crores which will be financed by borrowings, internal accruals and by issue of shares.During 1997-98, the company implemented the new project for the manufacture of Raschel bags and modernised its Woven sacks operations by replacing two Tape Lines and 30 Looms.During 1998-99, the Company commenced a new woven sacks project at Dadra in the Union Territo

