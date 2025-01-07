Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
81.06
76.22
66.57
59.28
yoy growth (%)
6.35
14.49
12.29
-3.9
Raw materials
-57.48
-52.59
-46.76
-42.68
As % of sales
70.9
69
70.23
72
Employee costs
-9.04
-7.89
-5.71
-4.15
As % of sales
11.15
10.35
8.58
7
Other costs
-9.57
-9.65
-7.8
-7.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.8
12.67
11.72
11.88
Operating profit
4.96
6.07
6.28
5.39
OPM
6.12
7.97
9.44
9.1
Depreciation
-1.99
-1.79
-1.54
-1.47
Interest expense
-2.52
-2.47
-1.8
-1.21
Other income
0.15
0.4
0.21
0.19
Profit before tax
0.6
2.21
3.15
2.89
Taxes
-0.18
-1.21
-0.62
-0.44
Tax rate
-30.26
-55.01
-19.85
-15.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.41
0.99
2.52
2.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.41
0.99
2.52
2.44
yoy growth (%)
-57.97
-60.59
3.23
39.81
NPM
0.51
1.3
3.79
4.13
