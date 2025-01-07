iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishi Techtex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

59.75
(2.29%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

81.06

76.22

66.57

59.28

yoy growth (%)

6.35

14.49

12.29

-3.9

Raw materials

-57.48

-52.59

-46.76

-42.68

As % of sales

70.9

69

70.23

72

Employee costs

-9.04

-7.89

-5.71

-4.15

As % of sales

11.15

10.35

8.58

7

Other costs

-9.57

-9.65

-7.8

-7.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.8

12.67

11.72

11.88

Operating profit

4.96

6.07

6.28

5.39

OPM

6.12

7.97

9.44

9.1

Depreciation

-1.99

-1.79

-1.54

-1.47

Interest expense

-2.52

-2.47

-1.8

-1.21

Other income

0.15

0.4

0.21

0.19

Profit before tax

0.6

2.21

3.15

2.89

Taxes

-0.18

-1.21

-0.62

-0.44

Tax rate

-30.26

-55.01

-19.85

-15.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.41

0.99

2.52

2.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.41

0.99

2.52

2.44

yoy growth (%)

-57.97

-60.59

3.23

39.81

NPM

0.51

1.3

3.79

4.13

