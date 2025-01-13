Rishi Techtex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.39
7.39
7.39
7.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.45
23.11
21.99
20.68
Net Worth
31.84
30.5
29.38
28.07
Minority Interest
Debt
25.14
25.75
23.09
22.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.57
2.66
2.72
2.39
Total Liabilities
59.55
58.91
55.19
52.64
Fixed Assets
23.37
25.23
24.07
21.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.17
0.18
0.2
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0.47
0.45
0.39
Networking Capital
34.19
31.71
29.55
29.68
Inventories
26.23
26.89
25.64
25.96
Inventory Days
116.88
Sundry Debtors
16.04
14.02
12
10.34
Debtor Days
46.55
Other Current Assets
5.03
4.99
3.97
4.2
Sundry Creditors
-9.43
-9.88
-8.44
-8.05
Creditor Days
36.24
Other Current Liabilities
-3.68
-4.31
-3.62
-2.77
Cash
1.4
1.31
0.93
0.92
Total Assets
59.55
58.9
55.2
52.65
