Rishi Techtex Ltd Board Meeting

55.5
(3.39%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Rishi Techtex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
RISHI TECHTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider approve and take on record un-audited financial results for quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
RISHI TECHTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve availing of Inter-Corporate Deposit (ICD) from Centennial Fabrics Limited a related party of the Company. Enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on October 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
RISHI TECHTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has already been closed from 01st July 2024 and shall remain closed upto 48 hours of declaration of Financial Results of the Company i.e. upto 14th August 2024. Outcome of BOard MEeting held on 12.08.2024 as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
RISHI TECHTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Please note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has already been closed from 01st April 2024 and shall remain closed upto 48 hours of declaration of Financial Results of the Company i.e. upto 30th May 2024.
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
RISHI TECHTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 07 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has already been closed from 01st January 2024 and shall remain closed upto 48 hours of declaration of Financial Results of the Company i.e. upto 9th February 2024. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today from 1:30 to 2:45 have considered, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. The copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 alongwith the Limited Review Report on financial results is enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have considered, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

