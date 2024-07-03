Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd Summary

Rita Finance and Leasing Limited was originally incorporated as a Limited Company with name of Rita Holdings Limited on 19th May, 1981. The Company commenced its business on September 3, 1981. The name of the Company got changed from Rita Holdings Limited to Rita Finance and Leasing Limited effective on November 3, 2017. The Companys Shares was listed on BSE and MSEI i:e Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited on 13 March, 2015 and registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Financial Company on 10 August, 1998. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in securities and providing loans and advances. The financial parameters of the Company are the indicators of its performance and the Company is able to stand among the other players in the Finance Industry.During the year 2018, the Company got approval of Members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 12th January 2017 vide notice of EGM approved on the Board Meeting dated December 15, 2016 and as per listed Public Limited NBFC, Company got approval on October 18, 2017. Thereafter, Company has done allotment of 17,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- on the Board Meeting held on December 11, 2017 and filed the Form PAS-3 to the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana, dated December 26, 2017.During the year 2019, the Company got approval of Members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 12th March 2019 vide notice of EGM approved on the Board Meeting dated 11th February 2019 for issue of 7,00,000 Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1 New fully paid up Equity Share for every 4 existing fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company. During the year 2021, the Company allotted additional 65,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each subject to approval of member in the AGM of the Company held on 19th August 2021. The company issued share warrants to the shareholders and also converted the same into equity shares on preferential basis to the shareholders. As on 31st March 2021, the paid up share capital of the Company stood at Rs. 10,00,00,000/- divided into 100,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.