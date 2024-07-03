iifl-logo-icon 1
Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd Share Price

19.91
(-2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:57:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.6
  • Day's High20.6
  • 52 Wk High25.9
  • Prev. Close20.37
  • Day's Low19.91
  • 52 Wk Low 15.76
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E78.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.86
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

20.6

Prev. Close

20.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

20.6

Day's Low

19.91

52 Week's High

25.9

52 Week's Low

15.76

Book Value

15.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.91

P/E

78.35

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 55.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.51

5.36

4.76

3.98

Net Worth

15.51

15.36

14.76

13.98

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pradeep Anand

Director

Neelam Anand

Director

Surinder Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal

Additional Director

Monam Kapoor

Additional Director

Apra Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

CHANCHAL SHARMA

Additional Director

Mahesh Anand Dhanavade

Additional Director

Mukesh Laxman Sharma

Additional Director

Sandipbhai Patel

Additional Director

Harshita Kanishka Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd

Summary

Rita Finance and Leasing Limited was originally incorporated as a Limited Company with name of Rita Holdings Limited on 19th May, 1981. The Company commenced its business on September 3, 1981. The name of the Company got changed from Rita Holdings Limited to Rita Finance and Leasing Limited effective on November 3, 2017. The Companys Shares was listed on BSE and MSEI i:e Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited on 13 March, 2015 and registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Financial Company on 10 August, 1998. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in securities and providing loans and advances. The financial parameters of the Company are the indicators of its performance and the Company is able to stand among the other players in the Finance Industry.During the year 2018, the Company got approval of Members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 12th January 2017 vide notice of EGM approved on the Board Meeting dated December 15, 2016 and as per listed Public Limited NBFC, Company got approval on October 18, 2017. Thereafter, Company has done allotment of 17,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- on the Board Meeting held on December 11, 2017 and filed the Form PAS-3 to the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana, dated December 26, 2017.During the year 2019, the Company got approval of Members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 12th March 2019 vide notice of EGM approved on the Board Meeting dated 11th February 2019 for issue o
Company FAQs

What is the Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd share price today?

The Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd is ₹19.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd is 78.35 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd is ₹15.76 and ₹25.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd?

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 26.76%, 1 Year at -2.77%, 6 Month at 15.21%, 3 Month at -2.02% and 1 Month at -5.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.79 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 55.13 %

