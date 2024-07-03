Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹20.6
Prev. Close₹20.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹20.6
Day's Low₹19.91
52 Week's High₹25.9
52 Week's Low₹15.76
Book Value₹15.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.91
P/E78.35
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.51
5.36
4.76
3.98
Net Worth
15.51
15.36
14.76
13.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pradeep Anand
Director
Neelam Anand
Director
Surinder Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal
Additional Director
Monam Kapoor
Additional Director
Apra Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
CHANCHAL SHARMA
Additional Director
Mahesh Anand Dhanavade
Additional Director
Mukesh Laxman Sharma
Additional Director
Sandipbhai Patel
Additional Director
Harshita Kanishka Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd
Summary
Rita Finance and Leasing Limited was originally incorporated as a Limited Company with name of Rita Holdings Limited on 19th May, 1981. The Company commenced its business on September 3, 1981. The name of the Company got changed from Rita Holdings Limited to Rita Finance and Leasing Limited effective on November 3, 2017. The Companys Shares was listed on BSE and MSEI i:e Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited on 13 March, 2015 and registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Financial Company on 10 August, 1998. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in securities and providing loans and advances. The financial parameters of the Company are the indicators of its performance and the Company is able to stand among the other players in the Finance Industry.During the year 2018, the Company got approval of Members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 12th January 2017 vide notice of EGM approved on the Board Meeting dated December 15, 2016 and as per listed Public Limited NBFC, Company got approval on October 18, 2017. Thereafter, Company has done allotment of 17,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- on the Board Meeting held on December 11, 2017 and filed the Form PAS-3 to the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana, dated December 26, 2017.During the year 2019, the Company got approval of Members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 12th March 2019 vide notice of EGM approved on the Board Meeting dated 11th February 2019 for issue o
Read More
The Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd is ₹19.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd is 78.35 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd is ₹15.76 and ₹25.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 26.76%, 1 Year at -2.77%, 6 Month at 15.21%, 3 Month at -2.02% and 1 Month at -5.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.