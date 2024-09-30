Pursuant to Clause 42 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Share Transfer Books and Registers of Members of the Company will remain closed during the period from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024. Proceeding of AGM of the company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Reg 44 voting result with scrutnizer report Intimation of appointment of director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)