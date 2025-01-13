iifl-logo-icon 1
Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

18.91
(-1.92%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:34:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.51

5.36

4.76

3.98

Net Worth

15.51

15.36

14.76

13.98

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

6.47

0.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.06

0

0.15

Total Liabilities

15.57

15.42

21.23

14.9

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.37

7.76

1.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0

0

0.05

Networking Capital

-0.36

-0.16

-0.31

1.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.01

0.05

1.79

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.17

-0.36

-0.13

Cash

0.1

0.1

0.13

0.08

Total Assets

-0.19

0.32

7.6

2.91

