Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.51
5.36
4.76
3.98
Net Worth
15.51
15.36
14.76
13.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
6.47
0.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.06
0
0.15
Total Liabilities
15.57
15.42
21.23
14.9
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.37
7.76
1.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0
0
0.05
Networking Capital
-0.36
-0.16
-0.31
1.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0.05
1.79
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.17
-0.36
-0.13
Cash
0.1
0.1
0.13
0.08
Total Assets
-0.19
0.32
7.6
2.91
