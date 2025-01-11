Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Rita Finance And Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. b)Any other business with permission of Chair if any. outcome of meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

outcome of meeting

Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Outcome of Meeting Appointment of Independent director

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Rita Finance And Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended September 2024 and other matters if any. outcome of meeting Unaudited Financial Result Intimation to set up new corporate office of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Rita Finance And Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair if any. Unaudited Financial Result June 2024 Outcome of Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Rita Finance And Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair if any. outcome of meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Reg 30 _ Intimation of appointment of secretarial auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. March 01, 2024 has approved the appointment of Ms. Chanchal Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Rita Finance And Leasing Limited (the Company) w.e.f March 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024