|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Rita Finance And Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. b)Any other business with permission of Chair if any. outcome of meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|outcome of meeting
|Board Meeting
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Meeting Appointment of Independent director
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2024
|5 Oct 2024
|Rita Finance And Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended September 2024 and other matters if any. outcome of meeting Unaudited Financial Result Intimation to set up new corporate office of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Rita Finance And Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair if any. Unaudited Financial Result June 2024 Outcome of Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Rita Finance And Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair if any. outcome of meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Reg 30 _ Intimation of appointment of secretarial auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. March 01, 2024 has approved the appointment of Ms. Chanchal Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Rita Finance And Leasing Limited (the Company) w.e.f March 01, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Rita Finance And Leasing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at D-328 Basement Floor Defence Colony New Delhi-110024 inter-alia: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and; 2. To any other business with the permission of Chair if any. With reference to the regulation 47 and other applicable regulations, if any of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the copy of newspaper advertisement of un-audited financial results approved in the board meeting held on Wednesday, 14th day of February, 2024 at 03:50 P.M. for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 published in English language national daily newspaper circulating in the whole or substantially whole of India i.e. Financial Express and Hindi newspaper i.e. Jansatta as on Thursday, February 15, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024) In terms of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Rita Finance and Leasing Limited (the Company) held today i.e., Wednesday, 14th day of February 2024 at registered office of company to consider and approved the quarterly results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
