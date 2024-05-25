To the Members of RMC SWITCHGEARS LIMITED,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

that We have audited the financial statements of RMC SWITCHGEARS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of Cash Flows for the year the ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 Profit and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing(SAs)specifiedundersection143(10)oftheCompanies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue recognition: We have performed the following principal audit procedures in relation to revenue recognized: The company is dealing with Large Government Companies and Industrial customers on Contract basis. The companys revenue is mainly from works contacts which is recognized at a point in time based on the terms of the contact with customers, which may vary from case to case. The accuracy of amounts recorded as revenue contains an inherent risk relating to price variation claims and liquidated damages on account of extended delivery schedules or delays if any. • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies. • We understood the Companys revenue processes, including design and implementation of controls which vary based on product segment and customer, and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls in relation to revenue recognition. • On a sample basis, we tested contracts with customers, purchase orders issued by customers, and sales invoices raised by the Company to determine the pricing terms including termination rights, terms relating to penalties for delay and breach of contract as well as liquidated damages. • For samples selected, we tested calculations of amounts billed to customers and recorded as revenue, in line with underlying contracts/ agreements. We also tested relevant underlying supporting documentation for recording of revenue at a point in time. • W e tested on samples basis provisions made in respect of contracts, where the costs of executing the contract.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, Companys annual report and other information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurances a high level of assurance, but are not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone annual financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that insufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obt ain an understanding of internal control relevant the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Ev aluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone annual financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure content of the standalone annual financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone annual financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the statements of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements W e communicate with those charged with regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

W e also provide those charged with governance a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. and

As required by Section143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) W e have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose so of our audit. in

b) the In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement (including other comprehensive income) dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received with from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Reporting "Annexure B". Our report expresses a modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

- Refer Note 28 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company to be during the year and until the date of this report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. The company has used such accounting software maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with.

Annexure–A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the company on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that: i. (a) (i) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details & situation of situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and capital work-in-progress.

(ii) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the company has a program for physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, considering the size of the company and nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets. Pursuant to the program, physical verification has been carried out by the management during the year and According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Ac cording to the information and given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. .

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories lying at its location has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods in transit and those lying with third parties. In our opinion phased and according to the information and explanation given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operation. Management has not found discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the unaudited books of account in respect of following:

Particulars Inventory Trade Receivable Trade Payables Reason 30th June, 2023 As per books 972.12 7,144.34 1,345.89 As explained by the management, the difference in the inventory is due to different method of valuation while submitting returns to the banks and difference trade payable is due to delay in approval of invoices by the purchase deptt. As per returns 1,131.86 7,144.34 1,178.96 Difference (159.74) 0.00 166.93 30th September, 2023 As per books 763.49 8,492.90 1,697.13 As per returns 763.58 8,492.90 1,554.48 Difference (0.09) (0.00) 142.65 31st December, 2023 As per books 912.92 7,213.95 2,089.53 As per returns 918.04 7,093.29 1,798.84 Difference (5.12) 120.66 290.69 31st March, 2024 As per books 1029.19 9147.62 2387.05 As per returns 1,019.04 9,118.49 2,097.88 Difference 10.15 29.13 289.17

iii. According (a) to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to other entities: (A) the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is NIL and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is NIL; (B) the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is NIL and out of these, balance outstanding at the balance sheet date (including opening balances) is Rs.1.44 Crores .

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of company, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest or repayable on demand basis.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company, there are no overdue amounts in respect of the loans granted to the parties as the company has not demanded the loans.

(e) The amount is not overdue, on the above loan and advances; hence this clause is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment:

Particulars All parties Promoters Related Parties Others Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repay able on Demand (A) 1.44 Crores 0.00 0.00 1.44 Crores - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total (A+B) 1.44 Crores 0.00 0.00 1.44 Crores Percentage of Loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total advances 100% 0.00 0.00 0.00

iv. Ac cording to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has compiled with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of making investments v. The c ompany has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. (a) According to the records of the company produced for our verification the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, Goods and Services Tax(GST) and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities wherever applicable According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed arrears of statutory dues were outstanding as on 31/03/2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Remarks, if Any State GST Department, Raj CGST and SGST 27.96 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeal) NIL

viii. As per information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) According to the records of the Company and information given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) Ac cording to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Ac cording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Hence clause (xi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) No Report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints were received by the company during the year. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. Ac cording to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) W e have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up

31st March 2024 for the period under audit. xv. Ac cording to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records of the company, company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or person connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) Ac cording to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have CICs.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash loss during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 41 (a) to the financial statements.

(b) Ther e are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 41 (a) to the financial statements.

Annexure–B

to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Control under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting of RMC SWITCHGEARS LIMITED ("the Company") as on 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operate defectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding their liability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that ,in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.