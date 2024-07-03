iifl-logo-icon 1
RMC Switchgears Ltd Share Price

982.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open996
  • Day's High1,030
  • 52 Wk High1,214
  • Prev. Close1,034.55
  • Day's Low982.85
  • 52 Wk Low 379.05
  • Turnover (lac)130.22
  • P/E65.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.59
  • EPS15.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,013.15
  • Div. Yield0.02
No Records Found

RMC Switchgears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

996

Prev. Close

1,034.55

Turnover(Lac.)

130.22

Day's High

1,030

Day's Low

982.85

52 Week's High

1,214

52 Week's Low

379.05

Book Value

58.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,013.15

P/E

65.31

EPS

15.84

Divi. Yield

0.02

RMC Switchgears Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

4 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

6 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 21 Nov, 2023

RMC Switchgears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RMC Switchgears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:39 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.93%

Non-Promoter- 4.28%

Institutions: 4.28%

Non-Institutions: 42.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RMC Switchgears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.31

6.87

6.09

6.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.09

38.84

22.42

21.85

Net Worth

60.4

45.71

28.51

27.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

36.64

59.39

131.75

83.11

yoy growth (%)

-38.29

-54.91

58.5

63.87

Raw materials

-22.15

-36.86

-76.88

-41.48

As % of sales

60.45

62.06

58.35

49.9

Employee costs

-1.51

-3.39

-3.85

-2.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.19

0.59

5.11

3.01

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.33

-2.29

-1.73

Tax paid

0.25

-0.29

-1.31

-0.48

Working capital

-2.27

-1.22

11.21

8.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.29

-54.91

58.5

63.87

Op profit growth

-16.66

-37.84

46.1

57.3

EBIT growth

-28.16

-47.89

41.58

41.12

Net profit growth

49.67

-92.09

50.68

64.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

172.63

125.27

131.75

83.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

172.63

125.27

131.75

83.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.83

0.46

0.86

1.01

RMC Switchgears Ltd Peer Comparison

LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RMC Switchgears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Ankit Agrawal

Executive Director

Neha Agrawal

Independent Director

Kuldeep Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Krati Agarwal

Independent Director

Shriram Vishwasrao Mane

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pushpendra Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RMC Switchgears Ltd

Summary

RMC Switchgears Limited was originally incorporated in Rajasthan as RFH Metal Castings Private Limited on August 23, 1994, with Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to RFH Metal Castings Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Later, the Company was again changed to RMC Switch Gears Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2016 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company started its operations in year 1995 with production of Enclosures of Energy Meters, LT/HT Distribution Boxes and Panels. Over the years, it gradually expanded the product base. And now, the Company is ISO 9001:2008 certified Company engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing of Enclosures of Energy Meters, LT/HT Distribution Boxes and Panels, Junction Boxes, Feeder Pillars and other Power Distribution and Circuit Protection Switchgears made from Mild Steel, Stainless Steel in Fabrication and Deep Drawn Process along with Sheet Moulding Compound and Bulk Moulding Compound (DMC) materials, PVC designer UV Sheets & Acrylic Solid Surface products. The Company has been also undertaking work involving laying of energy transmission lines and establishing electric substation, fixing of new energy meters and shifting of existing energy meters from inside to outside etc in different regions of the country. The
Company FAQs

What is the RMC Switchgears Ltd share price today?

The RMC Switchgears Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹982.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of RMC Switchgears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RMC Switchgears Ltd is ₹1013.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RMC Switchgears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RMC Switchgears Ltd is 65.31 and 17.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RMC Switchgears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RMC Switchgears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RMC Switchgears Ltd is ₹379.05 and ₹1214 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RMC Switchgears Ltd?

RMC Switchgears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 136.21%, 3 Years at 300.78%, 1 Year at 78.76%, 6 Month at 51.88%, 3 Month at 23.97% and 1 Month at 31.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RMC Switchgears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RMC Switchgears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.93 %
Institutions - 4.29 %
Public - 42.78 %

