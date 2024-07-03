SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹996
Prev. Close₹1,034.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹130.22
Day's High₹1,030
Day's Low₹982.85
52 Week's High₹1,214
52 Week's Low₹379.05
Book Value₹58.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,013.15
P/E65.31
EPS15.84
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.31
6.87
6.09
6.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.09
38.84
22.42
21.85
Net Worth
60.4
45.71
28.51
27.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.64
59.39
131.75
83.11
yoy growth (%)
-38.29
-54.91
58.5
63.87
Raw materials
-22.15
-36.86
-76.88
-41.48
As % of sales
60.45
62.06
58.35
49.9
Employee costs
-1.51
-3.39
-3.85
-2.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.19
0.59
5.11
3.01
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.33
-2.29
-1.73
Tax paid
0.25
-0.29
-1.31
-0.48
Working capital
-2.27
-1.22
11.21
8.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.29
-54.91
58.5
63.87
Op profit growth
-16.66
-37.84
46.1
57.3
EBIT growth
-28.16
-47.89
41.58
41.12
Net profit growth
49.67
-92.09
50.68
64.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
172.63
125.27
131.75
83.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
172.63
125.27
131.75
83.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.83
0.46
0.86
1.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Ankit Agrawal
Executive Director
Neha Agrawal
Independent Director
Kuldeep Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Krati Agarwal
Independent Director
Shriram Vishwasrao Mane
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pushpendra Singh
Summary
RMC Switchgears Limited was originally incorporated in Rajasthan as RFH Metal Castings Private Limited on August 23, 1994, with Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to RFH Metal Castings Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Later, the Company was again changed to RMC Switch Gears Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2016 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company started its operations in year 1995 with production of Enclosures of Energy Meters, LT/HT Distribution Boxes and Panels. Over the years, it gradually expanded the product base. And now, the Company is ISO 9001:2008 certified Company engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing of Enclosures of Energy Meters, LT/HT Distribution Boxes and Panels, Junction Boxes, Feeder Pillars and other Power Distribution and Circuit Protection Switchgears made from Mild Steel, Stainless Steel in Fabrication and Deep Drawn Process along with Sheet Moulding Compound and Bulk Moulding Compound (DMC) materials, PVC designer UV Sheets & Acrylic Solid Surface products. The Company has been also undertaking work involving laying of energy transmission lines and establishing electric substation, fixing of new energy meters and shifting of existing energy meters from inside to outside etc in different regions of the country. The
The RMC Switchgears Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹982.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RMC Switchgears Ltd is ₹1013.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RMC Switchgears Ltd is 65.31 and 17.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RMC Switchgears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RMC Switchgears Ltd is ₹379.05 and ₹1214 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RMC Switchgears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 136.21%, 3 Years at 300.78%, 1 Year at 78.76%, 6 Month at 51.88%, 3 Month at 23.97% and 1 Month at 31.25%.
