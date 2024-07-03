RMC Switchgears Ltd Summary

RMC Switchgears Limited was originally incorporated in Rajasthan as RFH Metal Castings Private Limited on August 23, 1994, with Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to RFH Metal Castings Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Later, the Company was again changed to RMC Switch Gears Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2016 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company started its operations in year 1995 with production of Enclosures of Energy Meters, LT/HT Distribution Boxes and Panels. Over the years, it gradually expanded the product base. And now, the Company is ISO 9001:2008 certified Company engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing of Enclosures of Energy Meters, LT/HT Distribution Boxes and Panels, Junction Boxes, Feeder Pillars and other Power Distribution and Circuit Protection Switchgears made from Mild Steel, Stainless Steel in Fabrication and Deep Drawn Process along with Sheet Moulding Compound and Bulk Moulding Compound (DMC) materials, PVC designer UV Sheets & Acrylic Solid Surface products. The Company has been also undertaking work involving laying of energy transmission lines and establishing electric substation, fixing of new energy meters and shifting of existing energy meters from inside to outside etc in different regions of the country. Their customer base includes many names from Indian private sector namely Larson & Toubro Limited, KEI Industries Limited, NCC Limited, IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd, BSES Ltd, IRCON Ltd, Drake & Scull Ltd, etc and state owned power utilities in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttaranchal and Assam.The Company started as OEM to various meter manufacturing companies by supplying meter boxes in year 2000. It set up a new plant at Chaksu, Jaipur in 2008; In 2009, it further set up a new plant for manufacturing SMC and Polycarbonate enclosures. The Company later entered into Turnkey business with R-APDRP Project in Jodhpur in 2014. The Company commenced the Trial Production of PVC Marble and Wooden Surfaces under the Brand Name LAMINA in their factory premises situated at Chaksu, Jaipur in 2017-18. A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Explora IOT Solutions Private Limited was incorporated on May 10, 2018, and it ceased to be Subsidiary of the Company on account of divestment of equity shares effective from 30 September, 2019.