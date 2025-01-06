iifl-logo-icon 1
RMC Switchgears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

RMC Switchgears FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.19

0.59

5.11

3.01

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.33

-2.29

-1.73

Tax paid

0.25

-0.29

-1.31

-0.48

Working capital

-2.27

-1.22

11.21

8.57

Other operating items

Operating

-4.41

-3.25

12.71

9.35

Capital expenditure

3.62

1.68

6.55

2.51

Free cash flow

-0.79

-1.57

19.26

11.86

Equity raised

42.8

42.19

34.58

24.53

Investing

0

-0.05

0.05

0

Financing

39.74

39.21

34.26

39.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

81.74

79.78

88.16

75.5

