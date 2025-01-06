RMC Switchgears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.19
0.59
5.11
3.01
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.33
-2.29
-1.73
Tax paid
0.25
-0.29
-1.31
-0.48
Working capital
-2.27
-1.22
11.21
8.57
Other operating items
Operating
-4.41
-3.25
12.71
9.35
Capital expenditure
3.62
1.68
6.55
2.51
Free cash flow
-0.79
-1.57
19.26
11.86
Equity raised
42.8
42.19
34.58
24.53
Investing
0
-0.05
0.05
0
Financing
39.74
39.21
34.26
39.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
81.74
79.78
88.16
75.5
