iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RMC Switchgears Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,000
(1.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RMC Switchgears Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

36.64

59.39

131.75

83.11

yoy growth (%)

-38.29

-54.91

58.5

63.87

Raw materials

-22.15

-36.86

-76.88

-41.48

As % of sales

60.45

62.06

58.35

49.9

Employee costs

-1.51

-3.39

-3.85

-2.8

As % of sales

4.13

5.71

2.92

3.37

Other costs

-6.29

-11.1

-38.09

-29.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.16

18.7

28.91

36.08

Operating profit

6.68

8.02

12.9

8.83

OPM

18.24

13.5

9.79

10.62

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.33

-2.29

-1.73

Interest expense

-4.1

-5.38

-6.36

-5.09

Other income

0.2

0.29

0.86

1

Profit before tax

0.19

0.59

5.11

3.01

Taxes

0.25

-0.29

-1.31

-0.48

Tax rate

133.14

-49.39

-25.64

-16.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.44

0.3

3.8

2.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.44

0.3

3.8

2.52

yoy growth (%)

49.67

-92.09

50.68

64.68

NPM

1.22

0.5

2.88

3.03

RMC Switchgears : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RMC Switchgears Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.