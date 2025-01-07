Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.64
59.39
131.75
83.11
yoy growth (%)
-38.29
-54.91
58.5
63.87
Raw materials
-22.15
-36.86
-76.88
-41.48
As % of sales
60.45
62.06
58.35
49.9
Employee costs
-1.51
-3.39
-3.85
-2.8
As % of sales
4.13
5.71
2.92
3.37
Other costs
-6.29
-11.1
-38.09
-29.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.16
18.7
28.91
36.08
Operating profit
6.68
8.02
12.9
8.83
OPM
18.24
13.5
9.79
10.62
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.33
-2.29
-1.73
Interest expense
-4.1
-5.38
-6.36
-5.09
Other income
0.2
0.29
0.86
1
Profit before tax
0.19
0.59
5.11
3.01
Taxes
0.25
-0.29
-1.31
-0.48
Tax rate
133.14
-49.39
-25.64
-16.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.44
0.3
3.8
2.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.44
0.3
3.8
2.52
yoy growth (%)
49.67
-92.09
50.68
64.68
NPM
1.22
0.5
2.88
3.03
