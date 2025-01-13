RMC Switchgears Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.31
6.87
6.09
6.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.09
38.84
22.42
21.85
Net Worth
60.4
45.71
28.51
27.94
Minority Interest
Debt
49.93
46.49
41.5
39.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.01
1.77
1.44
1.67
Total Liabilities
112.34
93.97
71.45
68.77
Fixed Assets
27.59
29.67
29.24
29.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
82.71
64.11
42.1
38.46
Inventories
10.29
8.83
13.27
8.79
Inventory Days
87.54
Sundry Debtors
91.48
57.08
24.18
29.97
Debtor Days
298.48
Other Current Assets
23.74
20.79
16.13
12.65
Sundry Creditors
-19.12
-11.48
-8.2
-7.83
Creditor Days
77.98
Other Current Liabilities
-23.68
-11.11
-3.28
-5.12
Cash
1.98
0.18
0.11
0.47
Total Assets
112.33
93.96
71.45
68.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.