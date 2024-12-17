Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

RMC Switchgears Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the following: To approve the proposal for Migration of the Listing/Trading of Equity Shares of the Company from the SME Platform of BSE Limited to the Main board of BSE Limited and direct listing trading of equity shares of the company on main board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. To appoint the Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal ballot process in a fair and transparent manner; To approve the draft notice of Postal ballot and Calendar of Events of Postal Ballot; Any other matter as may be decided by the Board. We are hereby pleased to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (amended from time to time), the Board of Directors of RMC Switchgears Limited at their Meeting held on Tuesday, 17th day of December, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the Corporate office of the Company situated at B-11 (B&C), Malviya Industrial Area, Jaipur, Rajasthan-302017. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.12.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors in its Meeting Held on 6th December 2024, has allotted 2,12,500 equity shares on preferential basis

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RMC Switchgears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors has approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

RMC Switchgears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and discuss about the ESOP Policy 2. To consider and fix day date time venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company Board Meeting Intimation for Reschedulement Of The Board Meeting To 31St August 2024. RMC Switchgears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the ESOP Policy and to consider and fix the date of AGM for approval of issue of shares under ESOP policy. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 31st August, 2024 approved the ESOP Scheme subject to approval from shareholders and 30th AGM will be held on 28th September, 2023 . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

RMC Switchgears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 7th August 2024 to consider and approve Preferential Issue of Equity Shares of the Company to investor/promoter(s)/promoter(s) group of the Company subject to obtaining the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board of directors proposed for issue of equity shares upto 2,18,500 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each on Preferential Issue Basis to the promoters/identified persons at Issue Price of Rs. 687/- per share amounting to total of Rs. 15,01,09,500/- as per the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024