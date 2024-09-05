|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Aug 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|The Board of directors proposed for issue of equity shares upto 2,18,500 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each on Preferential Issue Basis to the promoters/identified persons at Issue Price of Rs. 687/- per share amounting to total of Rs. 15,01,09,500/- as per the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Pursuant Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2018 proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 5th September 2024. Scrutinizers Report along with voting results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 5th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
