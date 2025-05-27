|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2025
|18 Jun 2025
|Roadstar Infra Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2025
|22 May 2025
|Roadstar Infra Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Roadstar Infra Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.