80
(0%)
Jul 9, 2025|04:01:00 PM

  • Open80
  • Day's High80
  • Day's Low80
  • Turnover (lac)20
  • P/E0
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value116.49
  • EPS8.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,643.82
  • Div. Yield0
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

80

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

20

Day's High

80

Day's Low

80

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

116.49

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,643.82

P/E

0

EPS

8.68

Divi. Yield

0

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust Corporate Action

18 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:18 AM
Mar-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.04%

Foreign: 22.04%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 50.18%

Institutions: 50.18%

Non-Institutions: 27.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

930.4

688.48

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

930.4

688.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

80.88

51.37

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

149.45

8.0245,543.391,06114.51,405.3162.11

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

155

10.1812,935.65242.452.64689.31141.7

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

90.56

4.378,240.951,291.8113.25219.0394.01

Indus Infra Trust

INDUSINVIT

112.65

9.244,989.7120.984.05378.12113.84

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

61.48

10.443,568.91115.472.66204.69103.75

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Roadstar Infra Investment Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

The IL&FS Financial Centre,

Plot No C-22 G-Block BKC,

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: 91-2226533333

Website: http://www.roadstarinfra.com

Email: riml@roadstarinfra.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Reports by Roadstar Infra Investment Trust

Company FAQs

What is the Roadstar Infra Investment Trust share price today?

The Roadstar Infra Investment Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80 today.

What is the Market Cap of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust is ₹3643.82 Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust is 0 and 0.00 as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roadstar Infra Investment Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust?

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

