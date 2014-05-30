Rockland Thermionics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.15
-0.96
-0.84
Net Worth
1.9
2.09
2.21
Minority Interest
Debt
0.38
0.72
0.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.28
2.81
3.03
Fixed Assets
0.3
0.39
0.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.48
0.48
0.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.43
1.65
1.66
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1
1.17
1.18
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.43
0.48
0.48
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
Cash
0.07
0.29
0.43
Total Assets
2.28
2.81
3.03
