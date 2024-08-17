iifl-logo-icon 1
Rockland Thermionics Ltd Share Price

17.15
(0.00%)
May 30, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Rockland Thermionics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

17.15

Prev. Close

17.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

17.15

Day's Low

17.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rockland Thermionics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rockland Thermionics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rockland Thermionics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:57 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.03%

Non-Promoter- 59.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rockland Thermionics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.15

-0.96

-0.84

Net Worth

1.9

2.09

2.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.19

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

139.7

EBIT growth

56.37

Net profit growth

56.37

No Record Found

Rockland Thermionics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rockland Thermionics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

J M Chawla

Director

Tarun Chawla

Director

Akhil B Gupta

Director

Shailendra Kumar

Director

Arun Sharma

Director

Satyendra Singh Gupta

Company Secretary

Raj Kumar Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rockland Thermionics Ltd

Summary

Rockland Thermionics Ltd was incorporated on June 21, 1988 under the Indian Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on July 14, 1988. The Project of the Company was appraised by UP Financial Corporation Ltd which sanctioned a Term Loan of Rs. 34.20 Lacs for purchase of Plant & Machinery but the Management did not avail of this loan facility.
