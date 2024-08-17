Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹17.15
Prev. Close₹17.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹17.15
Day's Low₹17.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.15
-0.96
-0.84
Net Worth
1.9
2.09
2.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.19
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
139.7
EBIT growth
56.37
Net profit growth
56.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
J M Chawla
Director
Tarun Chawla
Director
Akhil B Gupta
Director
Shailendra Kumar
Director
Arun Sharma
Director
Satyendra Singh Gupta
Company Secretary
Raj Kumar Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rockland Thermionics Ltd
Summary
Rockland Thermionics Ltd was incorporated on June 21, 1988 under the Indian Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on July 14, 1988. The Project of the Company was appraised by UP Financial Corporation Ltd which sanctioned a Term Loan of Rs. 34.20 Lacs for purchase of Plant & Machinery but the Management did not avail of this loan facility.
Read More
