Rockland Thermionics Ltd Summary

Rockland Thermionics Ltd was incorporated on June 21, 1988 under the Indian Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on July 14, 1988. The Project of the Company was appraised by UP Financial Corporation Ltd which sanctioned a Term Loan of Rs. 34.20 Lacs for purchase of Plant & Machinery but the Management did not avail of this loan facility.