Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of RODIUM REALTY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and Other Explanatory Information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. and amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, and its profit (financial position including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash Hows for the year ended on that datc.

Easis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together wilh the independence requirements that ait relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 12 of the Standalone Financial Statements regarding non-provision of interest on unsecured loans as management has obtained consent from the unsecured loan holders for waiver of interest for the current financial year.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in

our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

SNo Key Audit Matters Our Response 1 Revenue Recognition Our audit procedure included: Revenue recognition involves significant estimates related to measurement of costs to complete the projects. Revenue from projects is recorded based on the Companys assessment of the wort completed, cost incurred and accrued and the estimate of the balance costs to complete. 1. Identifying and testing operating effectiveness of key controls over recording of project costs 2. Assessing the cost incurred and accrued to date cm the balance sheet by examining underlying invoices and signed agreements on a sample basis. Assessing contract costs to check no cost of revenue nature are incorrectly recorded in the balance sheet. Considering the significant estimate involved in measurement of revenue, we have considered measurement of revenue as key audit matter. 3. Comparing, on sample basis, revenue transactions recorded during the year with the underlying contracts, progress reports, invoices raised on customers and collections in bank accounts. Also checked the related revenue had been recognised in accordance with the Companys revenue recognition policies. 4, Comparing the Cost to complete workings with the budgeted costs and inquiring for variance. 5. Sighting companys internal approvals on sample basis for changes in budgeted costs along with the rationale for the changes. Inventories (Note 7 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Out audit procedures included, among others: 1. Evaluation of the design and operation of internal controls related to testing recoverable amounts with carrying amount of inventory including evaluating management processes for estimating future costs to complete projects. As at March 31. 2023, the carrying value of the inventory of ongoing and completed real-estate projects is Rs. 4,937.25 Lacs. The inventories are held at the lower of the cost and net realisable value (‘NRV1). The determination of NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and considering the stage of completion of the inventory, the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. 2. As regards NRV, for a sample of selected projects, compared costs incurred and estimates of future cost to complete the project with costs of similar projects and compared NRV to recent sales or to the estimated selling price applied in assessing the NRV. We identified the assessment of the carrying value of inventory as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance to the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment.

Tjifurination Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Ann extents to Hoards Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report

thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the oiher information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the I nd AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Id preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, ot has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Hoard of Directors ate responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole arc free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion, The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3Xi) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern- If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with Lhose charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with ihern all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and arc therefore ?he key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other l egal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2030 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained ah the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books,

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the said Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 or the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act,

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) As required by section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, wc report that the Company has paid and provided for remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 Tead with Schedule V to the Act,

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule I. [ of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 27h to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii, The Company has long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were no material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company,

iv, (a) As represented to us by the Management and to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or lend or invested (either from borrowed hinds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of Binds) by the Company to or in any other pcrson(s) or entityfies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries"), with the undemanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend Or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(b) As represented to us by the management and to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that causes us to believe that the above representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain atiy material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend.

vi. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 fot maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and. accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2023,

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON

THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RODIUM REALTY LIMITED

i) In respect of its Property! Plant and Equipment:

a) A, Hie Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) The Assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size and the nature of its business. The frequency of verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification. AH discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts;

c) The Company does not own any immovable properties, hence Clause (i)(c) of Para 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year,

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31** March 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder

ii) a) Having regard to the nature of inventory, the physical verification by way of

verification of title deeds, site visits by the Management and certification of extent of work completion by competent persons, are at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Chores, in aggregate, at any point of rime during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions is not applicable.

iii) The Company has made investments in other entities. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security, and granted any bans or advances in the nature of loans, seamed or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties during the year.

a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year and hence reporting under clauses (iiiXa),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the order are not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the investments made in companies am, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

iv) In qur opinion the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, with respect to investments made during the year.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 20)4 as amended, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us. Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section I4S (1) of the Act.

vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax. Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities. We have been informed that the provisions of the Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 arc nut applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on accountof disputes as on March 31, 2023

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 ofl 961) during the year.

tx) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during rhe year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year fur the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to die information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-tetm basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries,

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of bridal public offer or further public offer (Including debt instruments), during the year and hence repotting under Clause (x)

(a) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share or fully convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and accordingly provisions of clause (x)(b) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company

xi) (a) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations

given to us, no fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management,

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

mi) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly provisions of clause (xii)of Para 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company

xiii) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 1SS of the Act, and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements in Note 27(f) as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with

the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and fill date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered in to any non -cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors and hence provisions of Sec 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 art not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-lA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934 and accordingly, provisions of clause (xwiXa) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and accordingly, provisions of clause (xvi)(b) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company,

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly the provisions of clause (xviXc) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

(d) Hie group does not have any CIC as a part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of Fara 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has nol incurred cash losses during the Financial Year covered by our audit but has incurred cash loss in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year,

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any materia! uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fail due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX) The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or mote during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year

ForSCA AND ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

{Firm Registration No, 10I174W]

(Shivratan AgarwaJ)

Partner

Mem. No,: 1041 BO

ODIN:- 23IO4180BGVMAR3873

Mumbai, May 26, 2023

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RODIUM REALTY LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of RODIUM REALTY LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note1) issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that wc comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements indudes obtaining an understanding of such internal finandal controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a materia! effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For SCA AND ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No. 101174W)

(ShivTutan Agarwal)

Partner

Mem. No.: 1041 SO

UDIN - 2310418GBGVMAR3S73

Mumbai, May 26, 2023

