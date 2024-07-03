iifl-logo-icon 1
Rodium Realty Ltd Share Price

160.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open160.9
  • Day's High160.9
  • 52 Wk High177.85
  • Prev. Close160.9
  • Day's Low153
  • 52 Wk Low 41.29
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rodium Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

160.9

Prev. Close

160.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.39

Day's High

160.9

Day's Low

153

52 Week's High

177.85

52 Week's Low

41.29

Book Value

38.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rodium Realty Ltd Corporate Action

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Rodium Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rodium Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.39%

Non-Promoter- 29.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rodium Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.96

6.96

Preference Capital

4.96

4.55

4.17

3.83

Reserves

6.93

6.7

6.05

6.38

Net Worth

18.85

18.21

17.18

17.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16

37.85

39.62

29.57

yoy growth (%)

-57.72

-4.47

33.96

-40.07

Raw materials

-6.86

-14.42

12.86

11.3

As % of sales

42.89

38.09

32.46

38.22

Employee costs

-0.68

-1

-1.01

-1.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.53

0.21

3.44

0.71

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.11

-0.12

-0.11

Tax paid

0.77

-0.17

-1.23

-0.4

Working capital

0.53

-21.28

10.16

33.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.72

-4.47

33.96

-40.07

Op profit growth

-244.83

-59.62

429.35

-65.08

EBIT growth

-100.71

-31.53

105.58

-27.91

Net profit growth

-5,827.08

-97.82

614.1

-62.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

47.55

42.06

12.89

16

37.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.55

42.06

12.89

16

37.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.38

2.33

1.54

2.29

2.04

Rodium Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rodium Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Yogesh Shah

Independent Director

Vatsal Shah

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Chheda

Whole-time Director

Rohit Dedhia

Whole-time Director

Harish Nishar

Independent Director

Sudhir Mehta

Independent Director

Tejal Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rodium Realty Ltd

Summary

Rodium Realty Limited was formerly incorporated in 1993 in the name of Vishal Cotspin Limited. The Company name was thereafter changed to Rodium Realty Limited effective from 24th August, 2010. The Company is an eternally dynamic origin present in this unique and evolving genre of design. It is primarily engaged in real estate construction, development and other related activities. Since its inception in 2005, the forerunners of this futuristic movement MR. Deepak Chheda, Mr. Mehul Nisar, Mr. Rohit Dedhia and Mr. Harish Nisar have continuously envisioned innovative design concepts.Rodium is an avant-garde organization in the field of property development, , building management and build to suit property solutions. Living up to its motto Perspective to Perfection it has worked seamlessly towards a revolutionary path for GLOCAL architecture, which constitutes design solutions developed by keen understanding of the loCAL necessities and delivering in line with GLObal parameters and quality standards.The Company strength lies in making optimum use of the available space, constantly been pushing the boundaries in architectural design to create housing & township projects with aesthetics that are routinely described as being ahead of time. It is instrumental in offering the finest in modern apartments and luxury homes. Besides, the planning and design management services are provided by multi-disciplinary team of professionals with backgrounds in urban and regional planning, urban
Company FAQs

What is the Rodium Realty Ltd share price today?

The Rodium Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rodium Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rodium Realty Ltd is ₹52.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rodium Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rodium Realty Ltd is 0 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rodium Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rodium Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rodium Realty Ltd is ₹41.29 and ₹177.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rodium Realty Ltd?

Rodium Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.13%, 3 Years at 39.16%, 1 Year at 157.32%, 6 Month at 100.82%, 3 Month at 61.64% and 1 Month at 26.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rodium Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rodium Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.60 %

