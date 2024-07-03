SectorRealty
Open₹160.9
Prev. Close₹160.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹160.9
Day's Low₹153
52 Week's High₹177.85
52 Week's Low₹41.29
Book Value₹38.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
6.96
Preference Capital
4.96
4.55
4.17
3.83
Reserves
6.93
6.7
6.05
6.38
Net Worth
18.85
18.21
17.18
17.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16
37.85
39.62
29.57
yoy growth (%)
-57.72
-4.47
33.96
-40.07
Raw materials
-6.86
-14.42
12.86
11.3
As % of sales
42.89
38.09
32.46
38.22
Employee costs
-0.68
-1
-1.01
-1.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.53
0.21
3.44
0.71
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.11
-0.12
-0.11
Tax paid
0.77
-0.17
-1.23
-0.4
Working capital
0.53
-21.28
10.16
33.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.72
-4.47
33.96
-40.07
Op profit growth
-244.83
-59.62
429.35
-65.08
EBIT growth
-100.71
-31.53
105.58
-27.91
Net profit growth
-5,827.08
-97.82
614.1
-62.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
47.55
42.06
12.89
16
37.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.55
42.06
12.89
16
37.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.38
2.33
1.54
2.29
2.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Yogesh Shah
Independent Director
Vatsal Shah
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Chheda
Whole-time Director
Rohit Dedhia
Whole-time Director
Harish Nishar
Independent Director
Sudhir Mehta
Independent Director
Tejal Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rodium Realty Ltd
Summary
Rodium Realty Limited was formerly incorporated in 1993 in the name of Vishal Cotspin Limited. The Company name was thereafter changed to Rodium Realty Limited effective from 24th August, 2010. The Company is an eternally dynamic origin present in this unique and evolving genre of design. It is primarily engaged in real estate construction, development and other related activities. Since its inception in 2005, the forerunners of this futuristic movement MR. Deepak Chheda, Mr. Mehul Nisar, Mr. Rohit Dedhia and Mr. Harish Nisar have continuously envisioned innovative design concepts.Rodium is an avant-garde organization in the field of property development, , building management and build to suit property solutions. Living up to its motto Perspective to Perfection it has worked seamlessly towards a revolutionary path for GLOCAL architecture, which constitutes design solutions developed by keen understanding of the loCAL necessities and delivering in line with GLObal parameters and quality standards.The Company strength lies in making optimum use of the available space, constantly been pushing the boundaries in architectural design to create housing & township projects with aesthetics that are routinely described as being ahead of time. It is instrumental in offering the finest in modern apartments and luxury homes. Besides, the planning and design management services are provided by multi-disciplinary team of professionals with backgrounds in urban and regional planning, urban
Read More
The Rodium Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rodium Realty Ltd is ₹52.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rodium Realty Ltd is 0 and 4.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rodium Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rodium Realty Ltd is ₹41.29 and ₹177.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rodium Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.13%, 3 Years at 39.16%, 1 Year at 157.32%, 6 Month at 100.82%, 3 Month at 61.64% and 1 Month at 26.39%.
