Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith proceedings/outcome of Annual General Meeting of the company held today i,e Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. held through Video Conferencing/other Audio-visual means (VC/OAVM). We request you to kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 22nd September 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company . The 31st AGM of the company will be held on Saturday 28th September 2024 through Video conferencing or other audio-visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)