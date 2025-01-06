iifl-logo-icon 1
Rodium Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

160.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rodium Realty Ltd

Rodium Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.53

0.21

3.44

0.71

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.11

-0.12

-0.11

Tax paid

0.77

-0.17

-1.23

-0.4

Working capital

0.53

-21.28

10.16

33.26

Other operating items

Operating

-2.29

-21.34

12.24

33.45

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0.09

0.01

0.1

Free cash flow

-2.3

-21.25

12.25

33.55

Equity raised

25.55

18.45

14.63

21.96

Investing

-1.62

3.49

0.47

-3.37

Financing

107.64

119.23

112.68

111.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.25

Net in cash

129.27

119.91

140.04

163.74

