Rodium Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.53
0.21
3.44
0.71
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.11
-0.12
-0.11
Tax paid
0.77
-0.17
-1.23
-0.4
Working capital
0.53
-21.28
10.16
33.26
Other operating items
Operating
-2.29
-21.34
12.24
33.45
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0.09
0.01
0.1
Free cash flow
-2.3
-21.25
12.25
33.55
Equity raised
25.55
18.45
14.63
21.96
Investing
-1.62
3.49
0.47
-3.37
Financing
107.64
119.23
112.68
111.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.25
Net in cash
129.27
119.91
140.04
163.74
