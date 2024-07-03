iifl-logo-icon 1
Rodium Realty Ltd Nine Monthly Results

150.15
(-2.50%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

25.46

24.15

7.13

6.29

28.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.46

24.15

7.13

6.29

28.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.15

0.82

1.27

1.93

1.78

Total Income

26.61

24.98

8.4

8.22

30.18

Total Expenditure

26.66

23.03

8.45

7.73

27.85

PBIDT

-0.06

1.94

-0.05

0.48

2.34

Interest

1.17

1.33

1.61

2.4

2.51

PBDT

-1.23

0.61

-1.65

-1.92

-0.17

Depreciation

0.08

0.06

0.03

0.06

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.82

0.6

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.06

0.29

-0.53

-0.28

0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.19

-0.35

-1.15

-1.7

-0.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.19

-0.35

-1.15

-1.7

-0.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.19

-0.35

-1.15

-1.7

-0.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.73

-1.09

-3.53

-5.24

-0.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.23

8.03

-0.7

7.63

8.23

PBDTM(%)

-4.83

2.52

-23.14

-30.52

-0.59

PATM(%)

-8.6

-1.44

-16.12

-27.02

-1.12

