Rodium Realty Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
25.46
24.15
7.13
6.29
28.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.46
24.15
7.13
6.29
28.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.15
0.82
1.27
1.93
1.78
Total Income
26.61
24.98
8.4
8.22
30.18
Total Expenditure
26.66
23.03
8.45
7.73
27.85
PBIDT
-0.06
1.94
-0.05
0.48
2.34
Interest
1.17
1.33
1.61
2.4
2.51
PBDT
-1.23
0.61
-1.65
-1.92
-0.17
Depreciation
0.08
0.06
0.03
0.06
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.82
0.6
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.06
0.29
-0.53
-0.28
0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.19
-0.35
-1.15
-1.7
-0.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.19
-0.35
-1.15
-1.7
-0.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.19
-0.35
-1.15
-1.7
-0.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.73
-1.09
-3.53
-5.24
-0.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.23
8.03
-0.7
7.63
8.23
PBDTM(%)
-4.83
2.52
-23.14
-30.52
-0.59
PATM(%)
-8.6
-1.44
-16.12
-27.02
-1.12
