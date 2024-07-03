iifl-logo-icon 1
Rodium Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

13.66

8.91

22.09

11.09

7.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.66

8.91

22.09

11.09

7.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.31

0.34

0.23

0.42

0.52

Total Income

13.97

9.25

22.32

11.5

8.32

Total Expenditure

12.07

12.04

16.51

11.86

8.34

PBIDT

1.89

-2.79

5.81

-0.36

-0.02

Interest

0.77

0.94

1

0.58

0.26

PBDT

1.13

-3.74

4.81

-0.95

-0.28

Depreciation

0.19

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.72

0.21

0.37

0.27

0.27

Deferred Tax

-0.44

-1.15

-0.41

0.27

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

0.65

-2.83

4.82

-1.52

-0.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.65

-2.83

4.82

-1.52

-0.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.65

-2.83

4.82

-1.52

-0.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.99

-8.72

14.85

-4.67

-1.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.83

-31.31

26.3

-3.24

-0.25

PBDTM(%)

8.27

-41.97

21.77

-8.56

-3.58

PATM(%)

4.75

-31.76

21.81

-13.7

-7.55

