Rodium Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13.66
8.91
22.09
11.09
7.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.66
8.91
22.09
11.09
7.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.31
0.34
0.23
0.42
0.52
Total Income
13.97
9.25
22.32
11.5
8.32
Total Expenditure
12.07
12.04
16.51
11.86
8.34
PBIDT
1.89
-2.79
5.81
-0.36
-0.02
Interest
0.77
0.94
1
0.58
0.26
PBDT
1.13
-3.74
4.81
-0.95
-0.28
Depreciation
0.19
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.72
0.21
0.37
0.27
0.27
Deferred Tax
-0.44
-1.15
-0.41
0.27
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.65
-2.83
4.82
-1.52
-0.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.65
-2.83
4.82
-1.52
-0.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.65
-2.83
4.82
-1.52
-0.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.99
-8.72
14.85
-4.67
-1.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.83
-31.31
26.3
-3.24
-0.25
PBDTM(%)
8.27
-41.97
21.77
-8.56
-3.58
PATM(%)
4.75
-31.76
21.81
-13.7
-7.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.