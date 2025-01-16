iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rodium Realty Ltd Key Ratios

149
(4.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rodium Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.72

30.44

-41.2

368.54

Op profit growth

-234.4

133.01

-65.29

-25.81

EBIT growth

-101.95

46.97

-28.62

-19.03

Net profit growth

-2,122.33

-47.93

-67

-63.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-14.31

4.5

2.52

4.27

EBIT margin

-0.44

9.57

8.5

7

Net profit margin

-17.49

0.36

0.91

1.63

RoCE

-0.06

3.43

2.68

4.39

RoNW

-4.23

0.2

0.46

1.45

RoA

-0.68

0.03

0.07

0.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.13

0.4

0.77

2.34

Dividend per share

0

0

0.8

1

Cash EPS

-6.8

0.05

0.39

1.92

Book value per share

40.48

37.9

47.73

29.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.48

240

181.88

53.84

P/CEPS

-10.13

1,721.51

356.69

65.33

P/B

2.19

2.53

4.83

4.3

EV/EBIDTA

-54,548.44

30.99

49.22

28.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

97.69

40.28

Tax payout

-21.68

-55.25

-60.35

-40.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

338.36

93.04

79.11

42.74

Inventory days

1,492.69

667.04

797.49

527.65

Creditor days

-96.46

-53.15

-55.03

-21.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.02

-1.09

-1.37

-1.64

Net debt / equity

4.24

5.29

4.59

5.4

Net debt / op. profit

-31.61

49.7

111.82

28.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.44

-36.39

42.15

-57

Employee costs

-4.28

-2.64

-3.56

-1.67

Other costs

-67.58

-56.45

-136.06

-37.04

Rodium Realty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rodium Realty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.