|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.72
30.44
-41.2
368.54
Op profit growth
-234.4
133.01
-65.29
-25.81
EBIT growth
-101.95
46.97
-28.62
-19.03
Net profit growth
-2,122.33
-47.93
-67
-63.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-14.31
4.5
2.52
4.27
EBIT margin
-0.44
9.57
8.5
7
Net profit margin
-17.49
0.36
0.91
1.63
RoCE
-0.06
3.43
2.68
4.39
RoNW
-4.23
0.2
0.46
1.45
RoA
-0.68
0.03
0.07
0.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-8.13
0.4
0.77
2.34
Dividend per share
0
0
0.8
1
Cash EPS
-6.8
0.05
0.39
1.92
Book value per share
40.48
37.9
47.73
29.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.48
240
181.88
53.84
P/CEPS
-10.13
1,721.51
356.69
65.33
P/B
2.19
2.53
4.83
4.3
EV/EBIDTA
-54,548.44
30.99
49.22
28.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
97.69
40.28
Tax payout
-21.68
-55.25
-60.35
-40.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
338.36
93.04
79.11
42.74
Inventory days
1,492.69
667.04
797.49
527.65
Creditor days
-96.46
-53.15
-55.03
-21.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.02
-1.09
-1.37
-1.64
Net debt / equity
4.24
5.29
4.59
5.4
Net debt / op. profit
-31.61
49.7
111.82
28.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.44
-36.39
42.15
-57
Employee costs
-4.28
-2.64
-3.56
-1.67
Other costs
-67.58
-56.45
-136.06
-37.04
