|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16
37.85
39.62
29.57
yoy growth (%)
-57.72
-4.47
33.96
-40.07
Raw materials
-6.86
-14.42
12.86
11.3
As % of sales
42.89
38.09
32.46
38.22
Employee costs
-0.68
-1
-1.01
-1.03
As % of sales
4.28
2.64
2.56
3.5
Other costs
-10.73
-20.85
-47.56
-39.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.09
55.09
120.04
132.23
Operating profit
-2.28
1.57
3.9
0.73
OPM
-14.27
4.16
9.85
2.49
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.11
-0.12
-0.11
Interest expense
-3.5
-3.31
-1.71
-1.79
Other income
2.32
2.07
1.37
1.89
Profit before tax
-3.53
0.21
3.44
0.71
Taxes
0.77
-0.17
-1.23
-0.4
Tax rate
-21.97
-78.01
-35.88
-56.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.75
0.04
2.21
0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.75
0.04
2.21
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-5,827.08
-97.82
614.1
-62.89
NPM
-17.21
0.12
5.57
1.04
