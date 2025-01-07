iifl-logo-icon 1
Rodium Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16

37.85

39.62

29.57

yoy growth (%)

-57.72

-4.47

33.96

-40.07

Raw materials

-6.86

-14.42

12.86

11.3

As % of sales

42.89

38.09

32.46

38.22

Employee costs

-0.68

-1

-1.01

-1.03

As % of sales

4.28

2.64

2.56

3.5

Other costs

-10.73

-20.85

-47.56

-39.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.09

55.09

120.04

132.23

Operating profit

-2.28

1.57

3.9

0.73

OPM

-14.27

4.16

9.85

2.49

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.11

-0.12

-0.11

Interest expense

-3.5

-3.31

-1.71

-1.79

Other income

2.32

2.07

1.37

1.89

Profit before tax

-3.53

0.21

3.44

0.71

Taxes

0.77

-0.17

-1.23

-0.4

Tax rate

-21.97

-78.01

-35.88

-56.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.75

0.04

2.21

0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.75

0.04

2.21

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-5,827.08

-97.82

614.1

-62.89

NPM

-17.21

0.12

5.57

1.04

