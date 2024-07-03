Rodium Realty Ltd Summary

Rodium Realty Limited was formerly incorporated in 1993 in the name of Vishal Cotspin Limited. The Company name was thereafter changed to Rodium Realty Limited effective from 24th August, 2010. The Company is an eternally dynamic origin present in this unique and evolving genre of design. It is primarily engaged in real estate construction, development and other related activities. Since its inception in 2005, the forerunners of this futuristic movement MR. Deepak Chheda, Mr. Mehul Nisar, Mr. Rohit Dedhia and Mr. Harish Nisar have continuously envisioned innovative design concepts.Rodium is an avant-garde organization in the field of property development, , building management and build to suit property solutions. Living up to its motto Perspective to Perfection it has worked seamlessly towards a revolutionary path for GLOCAL architecture, which constitutes design solutions developed by keen understanding of the loCAL necessities and delivering in line with GLObal parameters and quality standards.The Company strength lies in making optimum use of the available space, constantly been pushing the boundaries in architectural design to create housing & township projects with aesthetics that are routinely described as being ahead of time. It is instrumental in offering the finest in modern apartments and luxury homes. Besides, the planning and design management services are provided by multi-disciplinary team of professionals with backgrounds in urban and regional planning, urban design, architecture, development management, property, law, engineering communications.In 2010-11, the Company completely discontinued the yarn manufacturing and trading business. It had ventured into real estate development by becoming a partner in M/s. Rodium Properties, a Partnership Firm with a profit sharing ratio of 10% on January 1, 2010. Through the Deed of Partnership Firm effective from April 1, 2010, the Company continued the entire business of M/s. Rodium Properties on a going concern basis. The Companys core business is now development and construction of residential and commercial projects and project management services. Company became the sole owner of the firm, Rodium Properties on the retirement of all other partners effective from April 1, 2010. Accordingly, Rodium Properties became a division of the Company with all its assets, rights, benefits, obligations and liabilities on a going concern basis. In 2010-11, the Company started construction of premium residential apartments located at Juhu, Mumbai. In 2015-16, it launched one more residential project called Xenus at Matunga (Central), Mumbai. In 2021-22, it completed projects such as Xpoint- reside 1 relax 1 rejuvenate.