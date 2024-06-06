Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. June 4,2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the date of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Friday, June 28,2024, through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM), in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). 2. Approved the Notice for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 3. Approved cut-off date June 21,2024 for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the EGM or to attend the EGM to be held on Friday, June 28, 2024. 4. Approved the e-voting period to be Tuesday, June 25, 2024 to Thursday, June 27, 2024 (both days inclusive). 5. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, June 22, 2024 till Friday, June 28, 2024 (both days inclusive). We are glad to inform you that EGM of the members of the company will be held on Friday, 28th june,2024 at 12.00 pm (IST) through video conferencing or audio visual mode to transact the business as set forth in the attached notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith proceedings/outcome of Extra ordinary General meeting of the Company held today i.e. Friday, June 28,2024 at 12.00 p.m.(IST) held through Video Conferencing/ other Audio-visual means(VC/OAVM). We request you to kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Pursuant to regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 PFA herewith Scrutinizers report along with the result of remote e-voting and e-voting during EGM for the EGM of the company held on 28th June, 2024 at 12.00 pm (IST) through VC /OAVM facility. Based on scrutinizers report , as annexed all the resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM have been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024)