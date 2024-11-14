Board Meeting 16 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Rodium Realty Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. To consider and approve any other business with the permission of Board pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We request you to kindly take the same on record This is with reference to the earlier announcement dated 07th November, 2024 regarding meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. This is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman with the consent of all the directors/members present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors due to unavoidable reason and decided that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors will continue to be held on Saturday, 16th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. The trading window shall remain close from 1st July, 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today i.e. on November 16, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Board noted the resignation of Ms. Jyoti Singh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 05th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 03, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the attached matters.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Rodium Realty Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. To consider and approve any other business with the permission of Board. We request you to kindly take the same on record Approval of unaudited quarterly standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. June 4,2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the date of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Friday, June 28,2024, through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM), in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). 2. Approved the Notice for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 3. Approved cut-off date June 21,2024 for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the EGM or to attend the EGM to be held on Friday, June 28, 2024. 4. Approved the e-voting period to be Tuesday, June 25, 2024 to Thursday, June 27, 2024 (both days inclusive). 5. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, June 22, 2024 till Friday, June 28, 2024 (both days inclusive).

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

Rodium Realty Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday May 27 2024 inter alia 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To consider and approve any other business with the permission of Board. please find attached outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulatons,2015,we wish to inform you that Board of director has considered and approved the Audited Financial results (both Standalone and .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) REGULATION 2015, Completion of tenure of Independent Directors and appointment of new Independent Director. Dear Sir(s), In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 29th March,2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Took note of Completion of Tenure / Cessation of Independent Directors 2. Appointment of Independent Directors 3. Reconstitution of Committees

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024