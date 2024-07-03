iifl-logo-icon 1
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Company Summary

1,479.9
(-0.54%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Summary

Rolcon Engineering Company Limited was established on 17 March, 1967, in technical and financial collaboration with M/s. Kobo Donghua GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, Makers of World Famous kOBO Chains, for manufacture of transmission of Steel Roller Chains, Conveyor, Elevator and Special Purpose Chains. The organization is presently promoted by Sureshbhai Himabhai Amin, a pioneer and founder of engineering industry in and around Vallabh Vidyanagar, who had pivoted Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd, during 1962 and navigated for few years. The Companys complete manufacturing range consists of Precision Industrial Transmission Chains conforming to international standards like ISO 606 / DIN 8187 / BS 228 / ASME B29 IN / API 7F-0017. It also manufactures, and exports Conveyor, Elevator and Special Purpose Chains, and all suitable Sprockets for the above stated Chains. The companys premise is located in Gujarat ,Western India, which is one of the Industrious states of India. A separate unit under the name, Rolcon Sprocket Company was established on 18th May, 1974 in technical collaboration with KOBO- Donghua Gmbh & CO. KG. Germany, for manufacture of Pinions and Sprockets suitable for all types of chains. The Company markets the products under the registered brand name ROL-KOBO, which enjoys excellent reputation for quality in the market. It has own marketing set up for Chains and Sprockets. It also has established a network of distributors and Liaison Agents in principal business centers and other areas.

