Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Share Price

1,479.9
(-0.54%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open1,413.6
  • Day's High1,479.9
  • 52 Wk High1,497.7
  • Prev. Close1,488
  • Day's Low1,413.6
  • 52 Wk Low 452.95
  • Turnover (lac)3.69
  • P/E25.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value315.52
  • EPS57.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.47
  • Div. Yield0.14
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,413.6

Prev. Close

1,488

Turnover(Lac.)

3.69

Day's High

1,479.9

Day's Low

1,413.6

52 Week's High

1,497.7

52 Week's Low

452.95

Book Value

315.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.47

P/E

25.95

EPS

57.03

Divi. Yield

0.14

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.28%

Non-Promoter- 9.73%

Institutions: 9.73%

Non-Institutions: 46.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.76

0.76

0.76

0.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.19

17.96

13.95

10.88

Net Worth

20.95

18.72

14.71

11.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

41.89

25.56

36.27

32.91

yoy growth (%)

63.91

-29.53

10.21

23.97

Raw materials

-19.24

-11.12

-16.15

-15.55

As % of sales

45.92

43.53

44.52

47.26

Employee costs

-6.78

-5.94

-7.1

-6.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.01

0.93

0.84

0.25

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.6

-0.92

-0.88

Tax paid

-1.09

-0.36

-0.34

-0.06

Working capital

1.14

-0.02

1.78

-1.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.91

-29.53

10.21

23.97

Op profit growth

305.89

-14.72

55.96

-158.38

EBIT growth

314.83

10.96

181.94

-118.76

Net profit growth

410.19

16.34

149.92

-111.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

51.5

47.55

41.9

25.56

36.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.5

47.55

41.9

25.56

36.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.28

0.72

0.64

0.56

0.59

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Suresh H Amin.

Managing Director

Ashish S Amin

Independent Director

Wolfgang Fuchs

Independent Director

Kiran M Patel

Non Executive Director

Arpita Amin

Non Executive Director

Harshilaben H Patel

Independent Director

Chandrakant A. Patel

Independent Director

Nileih D. shelat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Birva Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd

Summary

Rolcon Engineering Company Limited was established on 17 March, 1967, in technical and financial collaboration with M/s. Kobo Donghua GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, Makers of World Famous kOBO Chains, for manufacture of transmission of Steel Roller Chains, Conveyor, Elevator and Special Purpose Chains. The organization is presently promoted by Sureshbhai Himabhai Amin, a pioneer and founder of engineering industry in and around Vallabh Vidyanagar, who had pivoted Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd, during 1962 and navigated for few years. The Companys complete manufacturing range consists of Precision Industrial Transmission Chains conforming to international standards like ISO 606 / DIN 8187 / BS 228 / ASME B29 IN / API 7F-0017. It also manufactures, and exports Conveyor, Elevator and Special Purpose Chains, and all suitable Sprockets for the above stated Chains. The companys premise is located in Gujarat ,Western India, which is one of the Industrious states of India. A separate unit under the name, Rolcon Sprocket Company was established on 18th May, 1974 in technical collaboration with KOBO- Donghua Gmbh & CO. KG. Germany, for manufacture of Pinions and Sprockets suitable for all types of chains. The Company markets the products under the registered brand name ROL-KOBO, which enjoys excellent reputation for quality in the market. It has own marketing set up for Chains and Sprockets. It also has established a network of distributors and Liaison Agents in principal business centers and ot
Company FAQs

What is the Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd share price today?

The Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1479.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd is ₹112.47 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd is 25.95 and 4.69 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd is ₹452.95 and ₹1497.7 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd?

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.36%, 3 Years at 128.47%, 1 Year at 148.72%, 6 Month at 162.42%, 3 Month at 62.53% and 1 Month at 40.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.28 %
Institutions - 9.74 %
Public - 46.98 %

