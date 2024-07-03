Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,413.6
Prev. Close₹1,488
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.69
Day's High₹1,479.9
Day's Low₹1,413.6
52 Week's High₹1,497.7
52 Week's Low₹452.95
Book Value₹315.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.47
P/E25.95
EPS57.03
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.76
0.76
0.76
0.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.19
17.96
13.95
10.88
Net Worth
20.95
18.72
14.71
11.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.89
25.56
36.27
32.91
yoy growth (%)
63.91
-29.53
10.21
23.97
Raw materials
-19.24
-11.12
-16.15
-15.55
As % of sales
45.92
43.53
44.52
47.26
Employee costs
-6.78
-5.94
-7.1
-6.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.01
0.93
0.84
0.25
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.6
-0.92
-0.88
Tax paid
-1.09
-0.36
-0.34
-0.06
Working capital
1.14
-0.02
1.78
-1.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.91
-29.53
10.21
23.97
Op profit growth
305.89
-14.72
55.96
-158.38
EBIT growth
314.83
10.96
181.94
-118.76
Net profit growth
410.19
16.34
149.92
-111.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
51.5
47.55
41.9
25.56
36.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.5
47.55
41.9
25.56
36.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.28
0.72
0.64
0.56
0.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Suresh H Amin.
Managing Director
Ashish S Amin
Independent Director
Wolfgang Fuchs
Independent Director
Kiran M Patel
Non Executive Director
Arpita Amin
Non Executive Director
Harshilaben H Patel
Independent Director
Chandrakant A. Patel
Independent Director
Nileih D. shelat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Birva Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Rolcon Engineering Company Limited was established on 17 March, 1967, in technical and financial collaboration with M/s. Kobo Donghua GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, Makers of World Famous kOBO Chains, for manufacture of transmission of Steel Roller Chains, Conveyor, Elevator and Special Purpose Chains. The organization is presently promoted by Sureshbhai Himabhai Amin, a pioneer and founder of engineering industry in and around Vallabh Vidyanagar, who had pivoted Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd, during 1962 and navigated for few years. The Companys complete manufacturing range consists of Precision Industrial Transmission Chains conforming to international standards like ISO 606 / DIN 8187 / BS 228 / ASME B29 IN / API 7F-0017. It also manufactures, and exports Conveyor, Elevator and Special Purpose Chains, and all suitable Sprockets for the above stated Chains. The companys premise is located in Gujarat ,Western India, which is one of the Industrious states of India. A separate unit under the name, Rolcon Sprocket Company was established on 18th May, 1974 in technical collaboration with KOBO- Donghua Gmbh & CO. KG. Germany, for manufacture of Pinions and Sprockets suitable for all types of chains. The Company markets the products under the registered brand name ROL-KOBO, which enjoys excellent reputation for quality in the market. It has own marketing set up for Chains and Sprockets. It also has established a network of distributors and Liaison Agents in principal business centers and ot
The Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1479.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd is ₹112.47 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd is 25.95 and 4.69 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd is ₹452.95 and ₹1497.7 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.36%, 3 Years at 128.47%, 1 Year at 148.72%, 6 Month at 162.42%, 3 Month at 62.53% and 1 Month at 40.14%.
