|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.91
-29.53
Op profit growth
305.89
EBIT growth
314.83
Net profit growth
418.74
13.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.13
4.09
EBIT margin
9.86
3.89
Net profit margin
6.91
2.18
1.35
RoCE
30.39
8.52
RoNW
5.5
1.23
RoA
5.33
1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
38.32
7.39
6.52
Dividend per share
2
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
28.36
-0.66
Book value per share
194.17
153.83
146.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.15
-38.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.58
52.4
Inventory days
32.88
53.69
Creditor days
-60.1
-93.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-35.36
-17.15
Net debt / equity
-0.44
-0.44
-0.46
Net debt / op. profit
-1.53
-4.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.92
-43.53
Employee costs
-16.18
-23.25
-19.58
Other costs
-27.75
-29.12
