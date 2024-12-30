iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Key Ratios

1,479.9
(-0.54%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.91

-29.53

Op profit growth

305.89

EBIT growth

314.83

Net profit growth

418.74

13.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.13

4.09

EBIT margin

9.86

3.89

Net profit margin

6.91

2.18

1.35

RoCE

30.39

8.52

RoNW

5.5

1.23

RoA

5.33

1.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

38.32

7.39

6.52

Dividend per share

2

1.5

1.5

Cash EPS

28.36

-0.66

Book value per share

194.17

153.83

146.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.15

-38.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

36.58

52.4

Inventory days

32.88

53.69

Creditor days

-60.1

-93.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-35.36

-17.15

Net debt / equity

-0.44

-0.44

-0.46

Net debt / op. profit

-1.53

-4.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.92

-43.53

Employee costs

-16.18

-23.25

-19.58

Other costs

-27.75

-29.12

Rolcon Engg. Co. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.