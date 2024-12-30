Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.01
0.93
0.84
0.25
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.6
-0.92
-0.88
Tax paid
-1.09
-0.36
-0.34
-0.06
Working capital
1.14
-0.02
1.78
-1.45
Other operating items
Operating
3.31
-0.06
1.35
-2.13
Capital expenditure
1.39
0.76
1.56
0.67
Free cash flow
4.7
0.69
2.91
-1.46
Equity raised
21.9
20.58
18.22
17.7
Investing
0.18
1.19
0.19
0.24
Financing
-0.31
0.51
-0.39
0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.03
Net in cash
26.47
22.98
20.93
16.54
