iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,479.9
(-0.54%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd

Rolcon Engg. Co. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.01

0.93

0.84

0.25

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.6

-0.92

-0.88

Tax paid

-1.09

-0.36

-0.34

-0.06

Working capital

1.14

-0.02

1.78

-1.45

Other operating items

Operating

3.31

-0.06

1.35

-2.13

Capital expenditure

1.39

0.76

1.56

0.67

Free cash flow

4.7

0.69

2.91

-1.46

Equity raised

21.9

20.58

18.22

17.7

Investing

0.18

1.19

0.19

0.24

Financing

-0.31

0.51

-0.39

0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.03

Net in cash

26.47

22.98

20.93

16.54

Rolcon Engg. Co. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.