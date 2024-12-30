iifl-logo-icon 1
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,479.9
(-0.54%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

41.89

25.56

36.27

32.91

yoy growth (%)

63.91

-29.53

10.21

23.97

Raw materials

-19.24

-11.12

-16.15

-15.55

As % of sales

45.92

43.53

44.52

47.26

Employee costs

-6.78

-5.94

-7.1

-6.41

As % of sales

16.18

23.25

19.58

19.47

Other costs

-11.62

-7.44

-11.79

-10.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.75

29.12

32.5

30.86

Operating profit

4.24

1.04

1.22

0.78

OPM

10.13

4.09

3.38

2.38

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.6

-0.92

-0.88

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Other income

0.64

0.55

0.59

0.41

Profit before tax

4.01

0.93

0.84

0.25

Taxes

-1.09

-0.36

-0.34

-0.06

Tax rate

-27.15

-38.88

-41.32

-23.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.92

0.57

0.49

0.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.92

0.57

0.49

0.19

yoy growth (%)

410.19

16.34

149.92

-111.57

NPM

6.98

2.24

1.35

0.59

