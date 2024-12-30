Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.89
25.56
36.27
32.91
yoy growth (%)
63.91
-29.53
10.21
23.97
Raw materials
-19.24
-11.12
-16.15
-15.55
As % of sales
45.92
43.53
44.52
47.26
Employee costs
-6.78
-5.94
-7.1
-6.41
As % of sales
16.18
23.25
19.58
19.47
Other costs
-11.62
-7.44
-11.79
-10.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.75
29.12
32.5
30.86
Operating profit
4.24
1.04
1.22
0.78
OPM
10.13
4.09
3.38
2.38
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.6
-0.92
-0.88
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Other income
0.64
0.55
0.59
0.41
Profit before tax
4.01
0.93
0.84
0.25
Taxes
-1.09
-0.36
-0.34
-0.06
Tax rate
-27.15
-38.88
-41.32
-23.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.92
0.57
0.49
0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.92
0.57
0.49
0.19
yoy growth (%)
410.19
16.34
149.92
-111.57
NPM
6.98
2.24
1.35
0.59
