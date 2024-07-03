Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
38.71
34.21
30.95
18.68
27.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.71
34.21
30.95
18.68
27.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.79
0.41
0.49
0.5
0.48
Total Income
41.5
34.62
31.44
19.18
28.42
Total Expenditure
36.64
30.62
28.09
17.89
26.76
PBIDT
4.86
4
3.36
1.29
1.66
Interest
0.04
0.06
0.08
0.03
0.05
PBDT
4.82
3.94
3.27
1.27
1.61
Depreciation
0.87
0.84
0.51
0.44
0.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.93
0.85
0.72
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.1
0.09
0.04
0.21
0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
2.92
2.16
2.01
0.61
0.74
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.92
2.16
2.01
0.61
0.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.92
2.16
2.01
0.61
0.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38.64
28.56
26.53
8.11
9.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.76
0.76
0.76
0.76
0.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.55
11.69
10.85
6.9
5.94
PBDTM(%)
12.45
11.51
10.56
6.79
5.76
PATM(%)
7.54
6.31
6.49
3.26
2.64
