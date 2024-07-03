iifl-logo-icon 1
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,479.9
(-0.54%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

38.71

34.21

30.95

18.68

27.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.71

34.21

30.95

18.68

27.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.79

0.41

0.49

0.5

0.48

Total Income

41.5

34.62

31.44

19.18

28.42

Total Expenditure

36.64

30.62

28.09

17.89

26.76

PBIDT

4.86

4

3.36

1.29

1.66

Interest

0.04

0.06

0.08

0.03

0.05

PBDT

4.82

3.94

3.27

1.27

1.61

Depreciation

0.87

0.84

0.51

0.44

0.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.93

0.85

0.72

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.1

0.09

0.04

0.21

0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

2.92

2.16

2.01

0.61

0.74

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.92

2.16

2.01

0.61

0.74

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.92

2.16

2.01

0.61

0.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

38.64

28.56

26.53

8.11

9.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.76

0.76

0.76

0.76

0.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.55

11.69

10.85

6.9

5.94

PBDTM(%)

12.45

11.51

10.56

6.79

5.76

PATM(%)

7.54

6.31

6.49

3.26

2.64

