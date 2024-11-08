iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Board Meeting

1,479.9
(-0.54%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Rolcon Engg. Co. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results as Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
ROLCON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ROLCON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
ROLCON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To recommend dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ROLCON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Result for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 Outcomes of the Board meeting as attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Corrigendum to the Financial Result for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 published on February 9, 2024 as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2024)

Rolcon Engg. Co.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.