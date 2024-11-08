|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results as Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|ROLCON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|ROLCON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|ROLCON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To recommend dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|ROLCON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Result for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 Outcomes of the Board meeting as attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Corrigendum to the Financial Result for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 published on February 9, 2024 as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2024)
