Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
2,811.95
|40.06
|77,947.25
|514
|1.35
|3,041.42
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,178.05
|88.97
|37,868.47
|103.18
|0.38
|1,452.71
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,064.25
|92.95
|24,203.5
|77.33
|0
|400.02
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,018.8
|54.77
|19,396.48
|86.47
|0.39
|705.33
|127.81
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,691
|50.39
|18,722.75
|94.04
|1.01
|668.95
|184.81
No Record Found
