To, The Members,

M/s. ROYAL CUSHION VINYL PRODUCTS LIMITED

Report on the Financial statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. ROYAL CUSHION VINYL PRODUCTS LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements, a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards(“Ind AS”) specified u/s 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and its profit(financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity) and its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw your attention to Note 43 of the financial statements, which indicates that the Companys net worth has got eroded as of March 31, 2024 and the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets. Our report is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

1) We draw your attention to amount written back of outstanding dues of Finquest Financial Solutions Private Limited ("FFSPL") of Rs.22860.44 lacs. Finquest Financial Solutions Private Limited ("FFSPL"), FFSPL had taken over the loans from SICOM & Saraswat Co-op bank. Pursuant to time to time deliberations and negotiations with FFSPL, the Company has finally negotiated with FFSPL to make a full and final payment of Rs.860 lacs (“Settlement Amount”) towards settlement of all outstanding dues and accordingly, completed the full payment of the entire Settlement Amount during July 2023. Pursuant thereto, the Company has received the No Dues Certificate dated July 14, 2023 from FFSPL confirming no outstanding dues in the loan accounts of the Company with FFSPL. Accordingly, the said loan accounts stands settled in the books of the Company and outstanding balance amount lying in books, which is not payable has been written back in the books and current charges outstanding against above is nil and same is added in Exceptional items.

(Refer Note No 34.1 in the financial statements)

2) We Draw your attention to amount written back of outstanding Provisions for Custom Duty including interest of Rs.5683.95 lacs: Under the Duty Exemption Scheme of Advance License (as well as similar other license scheme) pursuant to Import & Export Policy of Government of India, duty free imports of raw materials were permitted, and they are required to be used in manufacturing of goods for export and export of goods has to be effected within the time allowed in terms of such scheme. In the past ( Prior to year 2000), the Company had availed benefit of such licenses from time to time and it had also fulfilled its export obligations as per the conditions of such scheme in many of the licenses but in some cases such exports were not done . The said matter relates back to the period of more than 25 years and as such, the management of the company, based on an expert opinion , evaluated its specific obligations which may still subsists, if any. Based on the comprehensive evaluation and expert opinion, the provision made in earlier years has been written back and same is added in Exceptional items.

(Refer Note No 34.2 in the financial statements)

3) We Draw your attention to unclaimed Liabilities/Balances written back of Rs. 329.44 lacs represents balances of various parties, which are no longer payable, have been written back. The same is added in Exceptional items.

(Refer Note No 34.3 in the financial statements)

4) We Draw your attention that during the year under review, the Company has done revaluation of its Land as per the provisions of IND AS. The revalued figure is Rs.3569.00 lacs and after reducing the book value, revaluation reserve created is Rs.3522.45 lacs. This value is credited in the Statement of Profit & Loss under the heading Other Comprehensive Income

(Refer Note No 3 in the financial statements)

5) We Draw your attention that the Company has completed preferential issue of i) 66,21,250 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- each, to members of the Promoters and Promoter Group at an issue price of Rs.40/- per equity share including premium of Rs.30/- per equity share. Such preferential issue is against the conversion of their outstanding balance of unsecured loans given by promoters and promoters group to the Company ii) 1,79,00,000 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.10/- each at par, to private investors (non- Promoters) on preferential basis . Further, these shareholders will have voting rights at par with existing shareholders. The above shares are allotted in the meeting of Board of Directors on the Company on 17.11.2023. The Company has also received Trading approval from BSE Ltd for these preferential shares vide letter dated 26.01.2024 from BSE Ltd.

(Refer No te No 12.2 in the financial statements)

6) We Draw your attention that the company has sold its land parcels comprising of Factory Land. Profit on sale of assets Rs. Rs.1065.21 lacs is grouped under other income.

(Refer Note No 23 in the financial statements)

Our conclusion on the financial statements is not modified in respect of the matters described in paragraph 1 to 6 above

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Report How was the matter addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures, among other things, included the following: Revenue is recognized upon transfer of control of promised goods to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration which the Company expects to receive in exchange for those goods. Revenue is measured based on transaction price, which is the consideration, adjusted for rebates, discounts and incentives as also estimated sales returns. Considered the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies regarding revenue recognition Testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches/deliveries/shipments inventory reconciliations and process of confirmation of receivable balances, testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures. Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and therefore, accounting of revenue is considered as a key audit matter. Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 on “Revenue from Contracts with Customers”.

[Refer Note 2(a) to the financial statements] Our audit procedures, among other things, included the following. Valuation of inventories Evaluated the appropriateness of the basis applied to arrive at the overhead absorption rate; The Company has complex product manufacturing process and thus, the overhead absorption over each process is quite complex and more particularly, to have the basis of absorption. The Company has worked out the overhead absorption cost rate based on the consumption of electricity and other utility resources of each process and apply the same for all other overheads. Examined the workings of the absorption of over heads to arrive at the cost of inventories. Our audit methodology involves process adopted to ascertain and evaluate the methods used are reasonable and absorbs overheads in an appropriate & logical manner. Due to significance of arriving at the overhead absorption rate for the valuation of inventories, it is considered to be a key audit matter. Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 2 on “Inventories”.

[Refer Note 2(d) to the financial statements] Our audit procedures, among other things, included the following. Revaluation of Land Evaluated the appropriateness of the basis applied. Examined the workings and reviewed the valuation report from independent valuer. The Company has done revaluation of its Land as per the provisions of IND AS. The revalued figure is Rs. 3569.00 lacs and after reducing the book value, revaluation reserve created is Rs. 3522.45 lacs. This value is credited in the Statement of Profit & Loss under the heading Other Comprehensive Income Our audit methodology involves process adopted to evaluate the methods used are reasonable in an appropriate & logical manner. Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 16 on “Property Plant and Equipment”. Due to the significance of the amounts involved, it is considered to be a key audit matter. [Refer Note 3 to the financial statements]

Information Other than the Financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexure to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with the Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows statement, statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, (read with Rule 7 of the Companies Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Financial Statements by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 were audited by the predecessor auditor, Bipin & Co, who have expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements vide their audit report dated 29th May , 2023.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in term of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “A” a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in financial statements Refer Note 36 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contract for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b)The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity

(“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any dividend for the year and therefore provisions of rule 11(f) are not applicable. (vi) As stated in note 50 to the financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instance mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below:

Nature of exception noted Details of Exception Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all accounting records by the Company.

2 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Mumbai Dated: 29th May,2024

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. ROYAL CUSHION VINYL PRODUCTS LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Mumbai Dated: 29th May, 2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The company has a phased programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment so as to cover all assets once in three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the factory building and land thereof, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has carried out revaluation of its asset class namely Land based on the report from an independent valuer.

Class of Asset Cost as on 01.04.2023 Revalued Amount Remarks Land Rs.46.55 Lacs Rs.3569.00 Lacs Based on the Valuation report received from independent valuer.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

(b) The company has not availed any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and therefore provision of clause 3(ii)(b) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iii) The company has not granted any loan to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) ,(iii)(a)(A)&(B) (b), (c) ,(d),(e) and (f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or security in respect of any loans to any party covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and consequently the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, and the Rules framed there under are not applicable except the explanation given under note no .17 in the financial statements, and also no orders were passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal and therefore clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not generally been regular in depositing provident fund contribution and employees state insurance, with the appropriate authorities, though the delays in deposit have not been serious. Further, the company is generally been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as per details given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) In Lacs Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Goods & Service Tax Act ,2017 GST 14.92 2020-21 SGST Appeals Vadodara. The FERA/FEMA ACT Penalty 149.39 2002-03 Appellate Authority FERA, New Delhi The Income Tax Act Penalty 46.00 2003-04 CIT ( Appeal ), Mumbai The Custom Act Custom Duty 193.07 1996 CESTAT, Mumbai

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there was no such transaction found in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), therefore, the provision of clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a bank during the year

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority and therefore, the provision of clause 3 (ix)(b) of the Order to that extent is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the term loan taken by the company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, we report that the company has used funds raised on short-term basis aggregating to Rs.6,284.22 lacs for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence the provision of clause 3 (ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies and therefore the provision of clause (ix)(f) of the order not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised the money raised by way of further public offer for the purpose for which they are raised. The company has not raised any funds by issue of debt instruments.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of its equity shares to the members of the Promoter and Promoter Group.

(xi) (a) According to information and explanations given to us there were no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year and therefore, the provision of clause 3 (xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the companies Act has been filed by any auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and therefore the provision of clause (xi)(b) of the order not applicable.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the company is not a chit fund or a nidhi and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii)According to information and explanation given to us, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a)In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report, conducted by the internal department of the company, issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv)During the financial year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi)In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a),(b),(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and based on the information and explanations given to us by the management and the response received by us pursuant to our communication with the outgoing auditors, there have been no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting and assumption, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) During the year the provision of Section 135, as regards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), of the companies Act, 2013 is not applicable therefore, the provision of clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the order are not applicable.

(xxi) In our opinion, preparation of consolidated financial statements are not required and hence provisions of clause (xxi) of the order are not applicable.