SectorPlastic products
Open₹28.52
Prev. Close₹28.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.3
Day's High₹29.4
Day's Low₹28
52 Week's High₹57.28
52 Week's Low₹24.42
Book Value₹-18.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)103.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.59
12.07
12.07
12.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-66.28
-415.66
-415.76
-462.89
Net Worth
-29.69
-403.59
-403.69
-450.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.96
62.48
71.68
66.18
yoy growth (%)
-2.43
-12.83
8.31
-11.46
Raw materials
-50.7
-50.83
-54.56
-50.25
As % of sales
83.17
81.36
76.11
75.94
Employee costs
-5.15
-6.25
-6.63
-6.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2
-6.88
-6.99
-2.85
Depreciation
-1.68
-1.92
-1.37
-1.32
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7.42
-7.75
-4.41
66.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.43
-12.83
8.31
-11.46
Op profit growth
-48.82
15.5
8.55
777.7
EBIT growth
-282.03
11.04
-262.05
-175.73
Net profit growth
-129.08
-1.55
144.91
-55.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh K Shah
Non Executive Director
Jayesh A Motasha
Independent Director
Avani Jolly Pandit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepti Parekh
Independent Director
Dhaval Vakharia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 21 Nov.83, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Limited was promoted by the Shah and Motasha families. The companys factory at Baska (Halol), Gujarat, manufactures and markets PVC Vinyl Floorings, which are used in household, offices, shops, health clubs, hotels, schools, railways, buses etc. The Company has developed various high value added and Technical products for the transport application, mainly for railway and buses. It is supplying these products to Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Volvo, Tata Marcopolo etc. It has developed product for commercial area for high traffic and safety floor.The companys expansion of production capacity from 44 lac sq mtr to 88 lac sq mtr pa (cost: 8 cr) commenced operations from Sep95. Its diversification into the manufacture of PVC calender products (cost: Rs 54 cr) has started operations. It comprises 2 calender lines, both with different configurations, to produce versatile quality PVC calender products with a capacity of 10,000 tpa for each line. The company made a rights issue of zero-interest FCDs for cash at par in May 95 to augment the long-term working capital for the calender line at Savli and the printing line at the Halol project. The company obtained ISO-9002 certification in 1997 for its plant for manufacturing 2 metre width Cushion Vinyl Flooring (CVF). Company installed & Commissioned new machineries, which was imported from Germany for producing 3-4 Mtr. Cushion Vinyl Flooring (CVF) at Garadhia. In view of the accumul
Read More
The Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd is ₹103.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd is 0 and -1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd is ₹24.42 and ₹57.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.90%, 3 Years at 31.19%, 1 Year at -31.84%, 6 Month at -31.95%, 3 Month at -4.80% and 1 Month at -4.10%.
