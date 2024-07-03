iifl-logo-icon 1
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd Share Price

28.39
(-0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open28.52
  Day's High29.4
  52 Wk High57.28
  Prev. Close28.56
  Day's Low28
  52 Wk Low 24.42
  Turnover (lac)3.3
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value-18.14
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)103.87
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

28.52

Prev. Close

28.56

Turnover(Lac.)

3.3

Day's High

29.4

Day's Low

28

52 Week's High

57.28

52 Week's Low

24.42

Book Value

-18.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

103.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.87%

Foreign: 7.87%

Indian: 32.04%

Non-Promoter- 5.65%

Institutions: 5.64%

Non-Institutions: 54.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.59

12.07

12.07

12.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-66.28

-415.66

-415.76

-462.89

Net Worth

-29.69

-403.59

-403.69

-450.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.96

62.48

71.68

66.18

yoy growth (%)

-2.43

-12.83

8.31

-11.46

Raw materials

-50.7

-50.83

-54.56

-50.25

As % of sales

83.17

81.36

76.11

75.94

Employee costs

-5.15

-6.25

-6.63

-6.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2

-6.88

-6.99

-2.85

Depreciation

-1.68

-1.92

-1.37

-1.32

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7.42

-7.75

-4.41

66.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.43

-12.83

8.31

-11.46

Op profit growth

-48.82

15.5

8.55

777.7

EBIT growth

-282.03

11.04

-262.05

-175.73

Net profit growth

-129.08

-1.55

144.91

-55.46

No Record Found

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahesh K Shah

Non Executive Director

Jayesh A Motasha

Independent Director

Avani Jolly Pandit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepti Parekh

Independent Director

Dhaval Vakharia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 21 Nov.83, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Limited was promoted by the Shah and Motasha families. The companys factory at Baska (Halol), Gujarat, manufactures and markets PVC Vinyl Floorings, which are used in household, offices, shops, health clubs, hotels, schools, railways, buses etc. The Company has developed various high value added and Technical products for the transport application, mainly for railway and buses. It is supplying these products to Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Volvo, Tata Marcopolo etc. It has developed product for commercial area for high traffic and safety floor.The companys expansion of production capacity from 44 lac sq mtr to 88 lac sq mtr pa (cost: 8 cr) commenced operations from Sep95. Its diversification into the manufacture of PVC calender products (cost: Rs 54 cr) has started operations. It comprises 2 calender lines, both with different configurations, to produce versatile quality PVC calender products with a capacity of 10,000 tpa for each line. The company made a rights issue of zero-interest FCDs for cash at par in May 95 to augment the long-term working capital for the calender line at Savli and the printing line at the Halol project. The company obtained ISO-9002 certification in 1997 for its plant for manufacturing 2 metre width Cushion Vinyl Flooring (CVF). Company installed & Commissioned new machineries, which was imported from Germany for producing 3-4 Mtr. Cushion Vinyl Flooring (CVF) at Garadhia. In view of the accumul
Company FAQs

What is the Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd share price today?

The Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd is ₹103.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd is 0 and -1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd is ₹24.42 and ₹57.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd?

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.90%, 3 Years at 31.19%, 1 Year at -31.84%, 6 Month at -31.95%, 3 Month at -4.80% and 1 Month at -4.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.92 %
Institutions - 5.64 %
Public - 54.44 %

