Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Royal Cush. Vin. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2

-6.88

-6.99

-2.85

Depreciation

-1.68

-1.92

-1.37

-1.32

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7.42

-7.75

-4.41

66.33

Other operating items

Operating

7.75

-16.56

-12.77

62.15

Capital expenditure

-2.76

-0.36

2.33

-159.74

Free cash flow

4.99

-16.92

-10.44

-97.58

Equity raised

-929.72

-920.63

-904.51

-937.62

Investing

-0.02

0.02

-0.1

0.16

Financing

75.77

59.57

34.26

247.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-848.97

-877.97

-880.8

-787.25

