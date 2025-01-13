iifl-logo-icon 1
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd Balance Sheet

28.89
(1.08%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:40:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.59

12.07

12.07

12.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-66.28

-415.66

-415.76

-462.89

Net Worth

-29.69

-403.59

-403.69

-450.82

Minority Interest

Debt

62.51

326.33

305.34

334.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

32.82

-77.26

-98.35

-116.04

Fixed Assets

48.34

12.67

12.76

13.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

-0.06

0.18

0.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-16.56

-90.2

-112.3

-130.69

Inventories

8.89

5.78

9.36

11.61

Inventory Days

69.5

Sundry Debtors

6.41

1.54

3.45

2.73

Debtor Days

16.34

Other Current Assets

8.57

8.43

7.97

6.56

Sundry Creditors

-35.82

-38.39

-61.07

-84.32

Creditor Days

504.81

Other Current Liabilities

-4.61

-67.56

-72.01

-67.27

Cash

1.02

0.34

1.01

0.85

Total Assets

32.84

-77.25

-98.35

-116.05

