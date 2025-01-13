Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.59
12.07
12.07
12.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-66.28
-415.66
-415.76
-462.89
Net Worth
-29.69
-403.59
-403.69
-450.82
Minority Interest
Debt
62.51
326.33
305.34
334.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.82
-77.26
-98.35
-116.04
Fixed Assets
48.34
12.67
12.76
13.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
-0.06
0.18
0.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-16.56
-90.2
-112.3
-130.69
Inventories
8.89
5.78
9.36
11.61
Inventory Days
69.5
Sundry Debtors
6.41
1.54
3.45
2.73
Debtor Days
16.34
Other Current Assets
8.57
8.43
7.97
6.56
Sundry Creditors
-35.82
-38.39
-61.07
-84.32
Creditor Days
504.81
Other Current Liabilities
-4.61
-67.56
-72.01
-67.27
Cash
1.02
0.34
1.01
0.85
Total Assets
32.84
-77.25
-98.35
-116.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.