Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.48
(1.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.96

62.48

71.68

66.18

yoy growth (%)

-2.43

-12.83

8.31

-11.46

Raw materials

-50.7

-50.83

-54.56

-50.25

As % of sales

83.17

81.36

76.11

75.94

Employee costs

-5.15

-6.25

-6.63

-6.54

As % of sales

8.45

10.01

9.25

9.88

Other costs

-10.85

-16.62

-20.21

-18.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.8

26.61

28.2

27.72

Operating profit

-5.75

-11.24

-9.73

-8.96

OPM

-9.43

-17.99

-13.57

-13.54

Depreciation

-1.68

-1.92

-1.37

-1.32

Interest expense

-3.52

-3.84

-4.25

-4.54

Other income

12.95

10.12

8.37

11.97

Profit before tax

2

-6.88

-6.99

-2.85

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2

-6.88

-6.99

-2.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2

-6.88

-6.99

-2.85

yoy growth (%)

-129.08

-1.55

144.91

-55.46

NPM

3.28

-11.01

-9.75

-4.31

