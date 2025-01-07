Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.96
62.48
71.68
66.18
yoy growth (%)
-2.43
-12.83
8.31
-11.46
Raw materials
-50.7
-50.83
-54.56
-50.25
As % of sales
83.17
81.36
76.11
75.94
Employee costs
-5.15
-6.25
-6.63
-6.54
As % of sales
8.45
10.01
9.25
9.88
Other costs
-10.85
-16.62
-20.21
-18.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.8
26.61
28.2
27.72
Operating profit
-5.75
-11.24
-9.73
-8.96
OPM
-9.43
-17.99
-13.57
-13.54
Depreciation
-1.68
-1.92
-1.37
-1.32
Interest expense
-3.52
-3.84
-4.25
-4.54
Other income
12.95
10.12
8.37
11.97
Profit before tax
2
-6.88
-6.99
-2.85
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2
-6.88
-6.99
-2.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2
-6.88
-6.99
-2.85
yoy growth (%)
-129.08
-1.55
144.91
-55.46
NPM
3.28
-11.01
-9.75
-4.31
